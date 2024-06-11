G-Girls head coach and players prominent Region 2D soccer roster

Jun. 10—Graham girls soccer head coach Lee Brown was named Coach of the Year and three G-Girls earned first team status in recent Region 2D post-season coaches balloting.

Brown led Graham on an unbeaten run that didn't end until the G-Girls fell to Radford in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

All three Graham girls players who earned first team status should return for another run in the 2025 season: junior forward Ella Dales, sophomore forward Sophie Scarberry and sophomore midfielder Cadens Owen.

Graham players earning second team status included Emmy Spaulding and Reagan Tolley.

Virginia High's Mary Katherine Wilson was named all Region 2D girls soccer playing of the year.

Another Southwest District players earning all Region 2D honors included Richlands' Jaylyn Altizer, Marion's Shalyn Billings, Lebanon's Chloee Dillon, Virginia High's Paris Martin and Lebanon's Riley Musick.

Other players earning first team status include Gate City's Bekah Reid, Georgia Griffis and Abigail Tate, John Battle's Sandi Jones and Ava Wallace and Wise Central's Emma Day.

Other Southwest District players earning second team status include Tazewell's Sophia Brown, Richlands' Casey Addison, Virginia High's Mia Jarvis and Virginia High's Shaylen Cannon.