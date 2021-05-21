G-Girls face Lebanon today in SWD girls team tournament title clash

May 21—BLUEFIELD — The Graham girls tennis team collected a 5-0 win over Virginia High in Thursday action of the Southewest District girls team tennis tournament at the Bluefield City Courts, advancing the G-Girls to face Lebanon in today's 12 noon championship match.

"We normally play a match to nine points, but due to it being this late in the season, you want to make sure you watch for injuries. So we're going first team to five, and then you're done," said Courtney Schilling, who is in her fourth year as Graham girls tennis coach.

Graham ace Ann Gray Perdue defeated Virginia High's Ridley Little 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. At No. 3, Graham's Darrah Young beat Virginia High's Maddie Bishop 6-1, 6-0, at No. 4 Halaya Bradshaw beat Gwendlyn Peters 6-0, 6-1; at No. 5 Abby Peterson beat Fiona Duffy 6-2, 6-0 and Izabella McGuire beat Kaeleen Robinson 6-1, 6-0. When the fifth point was collected, Laken Puckett's No. 2 singles match with Emily Page was suspended with Puckett Leading 7-5.

Perdue, a senior who won her first district singles title as a sophomore, won the SWD singles championship earlier this week. On Wednesday the SWD doubles title eluded Perdue and Puckett, her doubles partner. Virginia High However both will still appear in next week's Region D doubles tournament since they won the regular season doubles title.

"The girls we played were great competition ... it was a great game. We did beat them earlier in the season, but yesterday they played very well," said Perdue, who'll be playing college tennis at Emory & Henry next year.

The stakes will be raised significantly next week. While two teams will advance to the regionals, which will be played in Bluefield, only one team will advance to the state the following week.

Narrows girls netters win Pioneer

NARROWS, Va. — The Narrows girls team won this week's Pioneer District team tennis crown, also winning individual categories.

Lady Wave ace McKenna Huffman won the Pioneer District tournament singles crown. She partnered with Laci Tankersley to win in doubles.

The girls team advance to next week's team, singles and doubles tourneys. Narrows hosts the team tournament on Wednesday. Doubles and singles will be played at Auburn.

Boys Soccer

Graham 4, Lebanon 1

EAST RIVER — Four different G-Men found the back of the net in a win over the Pioneers.

Luke Stowers scored the first one off a pass from Zach Dales off of a penalty kick. Dales scored next on off a pass from Cameron Thomas for the 2-0 halftime lead.

Jamin Ni scored Graham's the third goal off a deflection off the keeper.

Zach Dales scored the last goal, also off a deflection.

Graham had 23 shots on goal, Lebanon had one shot and one goal.

Grayson Olsen scored the Pioneers' lone goal.

The G-Men (6-0) travel to Marion on Tuesday.

Girls Soccer

Virginia High 3, Richlands 0

BRISTOL, Va. — Mary Katherine Wilson, Maria Wilson and Adie Ratcliffe each scored goals in the Lady Bearcats' victory over the visiting Lady Tornado.

Maria Wilson also had an assist.

Virginia High (5-0) had 19 shots to Richlands three and 13 corner kicks to Richlands' three.

Madison Worley had 3 saves in goal for the Lady Bearcats.