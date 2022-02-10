G-Day, practice schedule set for Georgia football

Georgia football is returning for practice and the 2022 spring game. Georgia’s spring game, known as G-Day, will be held on Saturday, April 16. The scrimmage comes a month after spring practice begins on March 15.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have the challenge of refocusing following their 2021 national championship victory. Georgia football has to replace a lot of production on defense and at the wide receiver position.

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell broke out for UGA during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in 2021. Mitchell would later score a crucial touchdown in the national championship game. (Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald)

Georgia’s spring game is critical for recruiting. Top recruits from across the country will travel to Sanford Stadium to watch the defending national champions. Kirby Smart and Georgia already have the top-ranked class of 2023 in the country.

UGA football has some interesting storylines throughout spring. Who will win the starting jobs at quarterback, offensive guard, linebacker, and more?

Georgia’s starting quarterback for much of 2021, Stetson Bennett, only attempted four passes in the 2021 spring game. Fans should not put too much stock in the spring game, but it does provide a first glimpse at how the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs will look.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s full spring practice schedule leading up to G-Day: