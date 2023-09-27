FYI, Jenna just tried the sheer dressing trend and she looks incredible

Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

As celebrities flock to Paris Fashion Week, the looks they're turning are making for scrolling heaven. From famous faces trying the no trousers trend to Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's matching outfits, Paris is alive with the sound of style.

So, when Jenna Ortega – the breakout star of Netflix's Wednesday and certified cool girl – tries one of 2023's most popular trends on the FROW at Dior, you bet we're interested. More than interested, actually... intrigued.

Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

Seated alongside pop star Rosalia and fellow actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Jennifer Lawrence, Rachel Zegler and Elizabeth Debicki, Jenna's sheer top, micro-pleated midi skirt and monochromatic tailored navy jacket screamed subtle, sexy elegance. That, and her totally sheer shirt.

A play on the sheer dressing trend sweeping red carpets and Instagram feeds, Jenna's nod to the popular aesthetic was perfectly understated. The black see-through shirt (embellished with an embroidered Christian Dior monogram), let her simple black bra peak through – a soft triangle-shaped design sans underwire.

WWD - Getty Images

Accessorised with dangling strings of gold jewellery, a milky nude manicure and her signature curtain-banged fringe, Jenna looked the picture of quiet luxury. The Californian-born actor is no stranger to high-profile fashion events having attended the Met Ball earlier this year, dressed by Thom Browne.

John Shearer - Getty Images

In a waist-cinched, Victorian-esque design, Jenna's 'fit channelled the dark, spooky wonder of her character Wednesday Addams. Her jewellery of choice, again, gold chains woven into and around the dress. So chic.

Whatever your next look is Jen, we can't wait. You look incred.

You Might Also Like