FYI: Crest Whitestrips Are Nearly 40% Off Right Now for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

When people think of Amazon, they tend to think of it as a place to score tech gear (like Apple AirPods, which were $249, now on sale for $189), kitchen appliances (like the convenient Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven, which was $230 and is now $184) or other big-ticket items (hi, Amazon Fire TV, was $400, now $280). But it's also a great spot to stock up on those essentials that chip away at your budget all year long—like teeth-whitening strips. That's why we're here to sound the alarms that Crest Whitestrips, which are designed to give you a brighter smile in just ten days (!)—are discounted from $55 to $34 right now ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which will run from October 10 through October 11.

So, how do Whitestrips work? Each kit comes with 20 thin, flexible strips that conform to the shape of your teeth and are coated with a tooth-whitening gel that removes stains below the enamel's surface. These strips are made with the same ingredients that dentists use, so they're considered to be safe. They also work—at least according to the nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers who gave them 5 stars. In fact, if you use them for an hour a day, Crest claims that you'll even start to see a brighter, whiter smile in as few as ten days.

While we're not sure how long this particular deal will last, there will be a ton of other products coming your way at unbelievable prices for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. You'll have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the upcoming sales, however, so be sure to sign up before it starts.

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to get those picture-perfect pearly whites, now's your chance, so jump on this sale while you still can.

