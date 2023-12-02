Fyffe football beats Pisgah, advances to eighth state title game in 10 years

FYFFE — It was the same old, same old as Fyffe football faced off with Pisgah for the fourth time in two seasons, once again with a state title game berth on the line.

The Red Devils beat the Eagles, 32-14 to advance to the AHSAA Class 2A title game on Friday. The game also signified the 350th win of coach Paul Benefield's career. Early this season he became the second coach to earn 300 wins at one school in state history.

The Red Devils stopped the Eagles on their opening drive before scoring on their first drive to take an early lead. That eight point lead would stay into the half but the second half saw both offenses wake up. Fyffe added three more scores, two by Logan Anderson to respond to the two scores by Pisgah as the game came to a close.

Pisgah becomes one dimensional

Pisgah was one of the more balanced teams in 2A thanks to the play of Mason Holcomb but that all changed in last week's win against Tuscaloosa Academy. Holcomb left the game with a shoulder injury and missed the semifinal game. The Eagles were able to pass it a bit better in the second half but ultimately it wasn’t enough.

Logan Anderson shines a year later

This time around Anderson shined, scoring on the opening drive and crossing the 125-yard mark on the first drive of the second half.

Anderson finished with 235 yards and three touchdowns.

A continued tradition

Fyffe will be going for their seventh state title in 10 seasons next Friday. Fyffe is one of the area's more successful programs but the last 10 years have brought new high after new high. For context on how dominate the Red Devils have been they have as many state titles as losses over the last 10 years.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Fyffe football beats Pisgah, advances to Class 2A state title game