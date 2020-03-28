Futures forecast: Is it a sure bet the Eagles will pick a wide receiver at the NFL draft?

Javon Hargrave.

Will Parks.

Nickell Robey-Coleman.

All 5 additions have one thing in common. DEFENSE.

On paper Eagles GM Howie Roseman has bolstered the "D" through free agency and trades in the beginning stages of the 2020-21 NFL calendar. Additionally, the Eagles' front office opted not to bring back team leader Malcolm Jenkins and has plans to slide Jalen Mills from cornerback to safety.

So what about adding weapons for Carson Wentz? It's been a silent offseason for the Eagles in regards to improving the offense. The overwhelming sentiment is the Eagles will be bulking up the wide receiver position in next month's draft. Fans are clamoring for that young, big play wideout.

If the numerous sportsbooks are giving us any sign, then a wide receiver with its first pick appears to be the direction the team is headed.

For instance, you can bet on FanDuel which player the Eagles will take with their first selection. LSU wide out Justin Jefferson is a +170 favorite. A $100 bet on Jefferson to be the pick would win $170.

Keep in mind this wager is who the Eagles will take with their first selection in the draft. Obviously you have to take into account they could move up or down. Regardless, all signs point to a receiver being the Eagles' first pick. The first seven players you can place a wager on are all wideouts. (Image below: Courtesy FanDuel SportsBook)







DraftKings SportsBook also indicates Jefferson could be the pick at 21 by setting his over/under at 21.5 (Image below: Courtesy DraftKings SportsBook). A $110 wager on either the over or the under would pay out $100. It's worth noting BetMGM has Jefferson's over/under at 23.5.









In more general terms, FoxBet is offering a wager on whether the Eagles will go offense or defense with their first pick. Offense is the favorite at -225 meaning a $225 wager would pay $100 if the Eagles opt to build depth for Wentz and company. (Image below Courtesy FoxBet)





Over the course of the next several weeks there will be plenty of mock drafts to pursue. Players' stock will go up and down. From a betting perspective odds will fluctuate. This will be worth monitoring as we inch closer to day one of the NFL Draft. Indications now are showing offensive help could be on the way for the Eagles.

Futures forecast: Is it a sure bet the Eagles will pick a wide receiver at the NFL draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
























