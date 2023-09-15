Future Wisconsin quarterback puts up crazy stat line

Future Wisconsin Badger Mabrey Mettauer, who committed to Wisconsin under the previous regime, had a record-setting night for The Woodlands High School in Texas on Thursday.

In a 55-26 win over Oak Ridge, the class of 2024 product threw for 416 yards, six touchdowns, and did not throw an interception. This performance earned him the 6A Player of the Week award in the state of Texas.

His team totaled 606 yards of offense, and the future Badger gunslinger was responsible for 521 of those yards. He is a dual-threat quarterback with a massive arm and impressive size at 6-foot-5.

Badger fans should be excited about their future at quarterback.

