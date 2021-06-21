Future U.S. Open venues and their U.S. Open history
The U.S. Open heads to Brookline next year, site of arguably the most important championship in American golf history.
Francis Ouimet, then a 20-year-old amateur, won the 1913 U.S. Open at The Country Club at Brookline, defeating British legends Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in a playoff. The colossal upset marked the rise of the sport in the U.S.
This will be the fourth time that the Massachusetts venue will play host to the season’s third major. Here’s a look at future U.S. Open sites and their U.S. Open history.
2022: The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., June 16-19
1913: Francis Ouimet
1963: Julius Boros
1988: Curtis Strange
2023: The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course), Los Angeles, Calif., June 15-18
First time hosting the championship
2024: Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C., June 13-16
1999: Payne Stewart
2005: Michael Campbell
2014: Martin Kaymer
2025: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa., June 12-15
1927: Tommy Armour
1935: Sam Parks, Jr.
1953: Ben Hogan
1962: Jack Nicklaus
1973: Johnny Miller
1983: Larry Nelson
1994: Ernie Els
2007: Angel Cabrera
2016: Dustin Johnson
2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, South Hampton, N.Y., June 18-21
1896: James Foulis
1986: Raymond Floyd
1995: Corey Pavin
2004: Retief Goosen
2018: Brooks Koepka
2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., June 17-20
1972: Jack Nicklaus
1982: Tom Watson
1992: Tom Kite
2000: Tiger Woods
2010: Graeme McDowell
2019: Gary Woodland