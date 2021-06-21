Future U.S. Open venues and their U.S. Open history

The U.S. Open heads to Brookline next year, site of arguably the most important championship in American golf history.

Francis Ouimet, then a 20-year-old amateur, won the 1913 U.S. Open at The Country Club at Brookline, defeating British legends Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in a playoff. The colossal upset marked the rise of the sport in the U.S.

This will be the fourth time that the Massachusetts venue will play host to the season’s third major. Here’s a look at future U.S. Open sites and their U.S. Open history.

2022: The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., June 16-19

1913: Francis Ouimet

1963: Julius Boros

1988: Curtis Strange

2023: The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course), Los Angeles, Calif., June 15-18

First time hosting the championship

2024: Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C., June 13-16

1999: Payne Stewart

2005: Michael Campbell

2014: Martin Kaymer

2025: Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa., June 12-15

1927: Tommy Armour

1935: Sam Parks, Jr.

1953: Ben Hogan

1962: Jack Nicklaus

1973: Johnny Miller

1983: Larry Nelson

1994: Ernie Els

2007: Angel Cabrera

2016: Dustin Johnson

2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, South Hampton, N.Y., June 18-21

1896: James Foulis

1986: Raymond Floyd

1995: Corey Pavin

2004: Retief Goosen

2018: Brooks Koepka

2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., June 17-20