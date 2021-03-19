Future of Sunday Ticket not yet decided

The NFL has a new collection of TV contracts. One contract that is important to many football fans has not yet been resolved.

The future of DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket remains up in the air. The current contract runs through 2022.

Many believe that the streaming component for the out-of-market Sunday games will land with ESPN+. It’s possibly that DirecTV will retain the satellite rights. Given the number of people who still don’t have access to high-speed Internet access, the satellite package remains significant.

With Sunday Ticket, DirecTV potentially would crater.

However it plays out, Sunday Ticket will continue. For the first time since it arrived in 1994 as an offering of DirecTV, it could be headed to a new platform.

