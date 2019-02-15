The future for Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt? 'I would love to play here forever' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

There's been plenty of focus on the status of Dustin Pedroia in the first few days of Red Sox' spring training as the former All-Star second baseman and American League MVP tries to come back from essentially an entire season off after knee surgeries.

The player who manned second base throughout most of the Red Sox's World Series run, Brock Holt, is the other side of the coin of the Pedroia equation. With president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski saying earlier this week that 120-125 games for Pedroia as the "main guy" at second is the goal, where does that leave Holt?

The utilityman seemed to find a home at second as he bounced back from his own injury issues with post-concussion syndrome and anxiety to have a solid regular season (.277/.362/.411, seven homers, 46 RBI in 109 games) and a history-making performance in the ALDS (the first-ever postseason cycle in the 16-1 romp over the Yankees).

Holt, 30, may not the first potential free agent Red Sox fans think of with Chris Sale, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Rick Porcello all in their walk years, but the play-anywhere veteran, now in his seventh season in Boston, has proven his value and said he'd love to stick around after 2019.

"I would love to play here forever. That's what I want to do," Holt told WEEI's "Mut and Callahan" show on Friday. "If something like that comes up and we can work something out that would be the best-case scenario. But there are a lot of guys in here who are coming free here soon, so there are a lot of decisions to make. They'll make the right ones. I'm glad we're here all at the time, though."

Holt's signature versatility could come in handy as he plots his future.

"I'm just trying to keep building off the successes I had last year and hopefully, just continue to help this team," he said. "I feel like I can help any team and teams nowadays are looking for guys who can play different spots and have versatility. That helps me out."

