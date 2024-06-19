Update On The Future Of This Real Madrid Full-Back: Good Move For Both Parties?

In a recent tweet, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano offered an update on the future of Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal. It has been stated that Los Blancos are set to begin talks with the Spanish defender over a new contract this summer.

The 32-year-old had an impressive campaign at the Madrid club recently as he helped them win another UEFA Champions League trophy earlier this summer. Carvajal made 41 appearances for Los Blancos last season, scoring six goals and grabbing five assists in the process across all competitions.

The Spain international was a solid presence when defending inside his half based on his average of 1.7 tackles, 0.8 interceptions and 1.6 clearances per game in La Liga. He was even accurate when distributing the ball from the back after completing 87.3% of his attempted passes in top-flight football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Madrid club will expire at the end of next season. Hence, it makes sense for Los Blancos to try and tie him down to a new contract so that they can keep hold of him beyond next summer.

Carvajal loves a tackle and can scan the danger well to secure the ball back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the offensive and can make some decent plays for his teammates up top.

The Spaniard did well to chip in by scoring and creating a handful of important goals for Real Madrid last season. Thus, it is only fair to the player if Los Blancos reward him with a new and improved contract this summer.

Carvajal is primarily a right-back but can also function as a central defender if told to do so. He has got the experience and winning mindset to help the Madrid giants compete for more major trophies over the next couple of seasons.

At 32, Carvajal has still got a few good years left in him to play at his best. If Los Blancos end up offering the Spaniard a new deal, it seems like a good move for both the player and the Madrid club in the short term.