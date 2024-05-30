Update On The Future Of This Real Madrid Defender: Should Ancelotti Let Him Go?

In a recent report, Mundo Deportivo offered an update on the future of Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. It has been stated that Los Blancos might look to cash in on the Brazilian centre-back at the end of this season.

Militao has endured a tough campaign at the Madrid club after missing a lot of games for them due to a cruciate ligament tear. The 26-year-old has made 12 appearances for Real Madrid this season but has failed to find the back of the net or pick up an assist for them on all fronts.

The Brazilian talent deserves some credit for averaging 0.7 tackles and 1.9 clearances per 90 minutes in La Liga. He has even been tidy when distributing the ball from the back after making 90.8% of his attempted passes in league football (stats via whoscored).

Militao is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium until the summer of 2028. Hence, there is no immediate need for Carlo Ancelotti to cut him loose later this year.

Should Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Let Militao Go This Summer?

Militao is a solid tackler of the ball and can put his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the front foot. He is proficient at playing his way out from the back and can use his strong 1.86m frame to dominate the opposition attackers in the air.

The Brazilian defensive ace has served as a good, rotational piece in Ancelotti’s match-day squad despite missing a lot of games because of injury this season. However, he has to find a way to stay away from injuries if he wants to get his career back on track.

At 26, Militao is about to enter his prime and is under a long-term contract at the Madrid club. However, Los Blancos could opt to cash in on him as they look to balance their books this summer.

With all things considered, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti should only consider letting Militao go if he can find a suitable replacement for him when the transfer window commences later this summer. Another option would be to keep hold of him with the hope that he can play a prominent role in Ancelotti’s first team next season.