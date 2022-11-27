Future Rankings: How the Big 12 looks for 2023

The 2022 season is coming to a close and multiple Big 12 teams are vastly different than last season.

TCU and Kansas are the biggest risers in the conference. The Horned Frogs improved from 5-7 in 2021 to 12-0 this season. Kansas finished the season 6-6 after going 2-10 a year ago. Oklahoma plummeted from 11-2 last season to 6-6 this year.

There’s plenty of variance in between those two teams. Texas and Kansas State separated from the middle with both teams winning six conference games. Baylor and Oklahoma State fell from Big 12 championship appearances last year to mediocrity.

Undoubtedly bowl performances will skew how each team is perceived over the offseason. Before those results come in, let’s project how Big 12 teams should look next year with a season’s worth of data on each team.

TCU Horned Frogs

Big 12 recruiting ranking: No. 3

Reason for optimism: Sonny Dykes is a Top 10 coach in college football.

Texas Longhorns

Big 12 recruiting ranking: No. 1

Reason for optimism: Texas could have the best offensive line and a Top 3 defense in the league.

Oklahoma Sooners

Big 12 recruiting ranking: No. 3

Reason for optimism: Talent influx and familiarity in the system.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Big 12 recruiting ranking: No. 5

Reason for optimism: Hitting the ground running with Joey McGuire in Year One.

Baylor Bears

Big 12 recruiting ranking: No. 4

Reason for optimism: Offensive growth.

Kansas State Wildcats

Big 12 recruiting ranking: No. 7

Reason for optimism: Will Howard’s growth.

Iowa State Cyclones

Big 12 recruiting ranking: No. 8

Reason for optimism: Matt Campbell.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Big 12 recruiting ranking: No. 9

Reason for optimism: Winning track record.

Kansas Jayhawks

Big 12 recruiting ranking: No. 10

Reason for optimism: First bowl appearance since 2008.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Big 12 recruiting ranking: No. 6

Reason for optimism: Resilient play down the stretch.

