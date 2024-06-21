'Future Rangers captain' or 'squad player' - your views on Barron

[BBC]

We asked for your views after Rangers signed Scotland Under-21s midfielder Connor Barron following his Aberdeen exit.

Here's what some of you said...

Anon: Barron will be a decent addition to the squad. It’s looking obvious now that Rangers do not have the money for Lawrence Shankland which I think is an absolute disgrace and I sincerely hope does not come back to haunt them.

Elaine: Great signing. Brilliant to see the best young Scottish talent coming to Ibrox. Looking forward to welcoming the next ones.

Ian: This is a very good signing by Rangers. A young Scottish talent, experienced in the league, minimum spend - nothing not to like.

Tom: Has the ability and temperament to possibly become a captain in years to come.

Neil: Barron was no great shakes in a poor Aberdeen midfield that finished seventh. Cannot see him being a regular at Ibrox, but I guess he'll be happy to get a pay rise. Not sure why he would pick Rangers over any Italian interest either.

Greig: After speaking with some Aberdeen fans, Barron is not consistent enough so possibly similar to a Scott Wright signing - we need better than this.

Nazz: I'm delighted we've finally got this signing over the line. Barron really stood out last season in an underperforming Aberdeen team and surrounded by better players he can really thrive. A good young Scottish player with bags of potential, exactly who we should be looking at. More of the same please.

Alexander: I believe it is a good signing and we need more homegrown talent to meet UEFA rules. I look forward to seeing him take his game up a level.

Wild Bill: Good luck to the boy - a bustling midfielder but Lennon Miller would be a better option. Nicolas Raskin doesn’t seem to appear on Philippe Clement's radar. I don’t know if he’s the man.

F: Not the best of signings but we have to be realistic - we are a club with little or no money. The days of signing big-name players are long gone.

Steven: Like some Rangers fans, I have concerns about buying young and inexperienced players as opposed to tried and tested, but I'm prepared to trust in the manager.