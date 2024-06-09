The future options for former Barcelona head coach – report

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

After an underwhelming season with FC Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez saw himself being relieved from his duties as the head coach of the Catalan team at the end of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

Approximately two weeks have passed since his dismissal, and during this time, Xavi has stayed away from the media. He recently made a public appearance when he visited the Spanish U-20 World Cup squad in Ibiza. During this visit, the coach declined to comment on his departure from Barcelona and appeared calm and relaxed.

Questions about Xavi’s future still linger, but according to SPORT, he plans to avoid taking up any managerial position for the upcoming season despite interest from several clubs.

He intends to take a sabbatical this year to recharge after the demanding last two and a half years at Barcelona before returning to the bench.

The report further states that once he is ready for his next job, he would like to coach a team in the English Premier League, where he will be looking to lead an interesting project.

The competitiveness of this league leads to the dismissal of several coaches every season, and an opportunity for Xavi to coach in England is bound to spring up sooner or later.

Xavi left Barcelona on good terms with the club, as he gave up the salary of €11 million that he was bound to get next year. However, he did not give up the €2.5 million that he was due in 2021, and also got his staff members paid what they would have got till 2025.

However, one person with whom Xavi is far from satisfied is the club President, Joan Laporta. This is understandable, considering Xavi was convinced to reverse his decision to step down only about a month before his dismissal.

Xavi especially has an issue with how Laporta expressed a lack of satisfaction with the team’s physical level in a recent interview, and believes that the team was good on a physical level.