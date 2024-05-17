Future Is Now surges to win The Very One Stakes

Phillies unable to take four straight wins over Mets after falling short in extras After being down 2-0 for most of the game, the Phillies came back to take 3-2 lead late, just to have the game go to extras tied at four. In the 11th, the Mets took a 6-4 lead and held on to avoid losing four straight to the Phillies.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/mlb/philadelphia-phillies/phillies-unable-to-take-four-straight-wins-over-mets-after-falling-short-in-extras/585297/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Phillies unable to take four straight wins over Mets after falling short in extras</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>

