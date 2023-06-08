Future Notre Dame AD makes it clear: Irish won’t join USC in the Big Ten

Big news broke on Thursday morning at one of USC’s foremost rivals. Notre Dame is changing athletic directors. Fighting Irish Wire has the story, and you’ll want to follow Irish Wire for continuing coverage.

The Trojans had to change athletic directors and are still looking for Mike Bohn’s replacement. Notre Dame’s AD change contains different dynamics. Jack Swarbrick will step down in 2024, ending what will be a 16-year tenure at the school. Unlike USC, Notre Dame already has a replacement lined up: Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports Group, who is a Notre Dame alumnus. He will move into a short-term administrative role at Notre Dame before taking over for Swarbrick next year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With USC moving to the Big Ten next year, Trojan fans might wonder if Notre Dame will become a fellow Big Ten member, a topic often discussed in the college sports industry and everyone who follows realignment.

Bevacqua has already said something very specific on the matter. It should put this discussion to bed:

Incoming Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua, to SI: "“I’m a fan of independence, for sure. It’s another element of what makes Notre Dame different." — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) June 8, 2023

Notre Dame isn’t going anywhere. USC-Notre Dame will not become a Big Ten Conference game anytime soon.

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire