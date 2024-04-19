Future North York sports complex will change York’s athletic landscape

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Demolition began for the future location of the North York sports complex on April 3 and the complex is set to enhance sports tourism and recreational opportunities.

“The sports complex is going to be a major game changer here in York County,” said Rasheeda Martin with Explore York. “It will allow us to bring in new events that will allow our current clientele to expand their existing tournaments . . . and will provide an increased opportunity for residents.”

The 250,000-square-foott facility will be one of the largest in the region.

According to Martin, sports tourism brought over $25 million in revenue to York County last year.

Demolition begins at future York County sports complex

“Sports tourism, the current climate is amazing,” Martin said. “We are thriving here in York County. the sports complex that will help us enhance what we already have, but it also will help us diversify our already thriving portfolio.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Severe Weather Alerts

Martin said that York already has a foothold in tournaments for volleyball and basketball and other sports, but this new facility will allow them to expand their offerings to include other sports such as flag football and gymnastics.

For residents of York County, there will be more recreational sports opportunities for both youth and adults.

“I think it will give the community a great venue to have recreational sports so they can do more sports in York County,” Martin said. “It will be able to help York County residents be healthy.”

South Hanover YMCA undergoing renovations; will offer more activities

The complex will also increase job opportunities in in sports and tourism Rasheeda said.

“We do have a great hospitality program at York College,” Martin said. “Hopefully, when we have the complex, we will be able to keep some of those students here in York County and help them be able to further their career.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.