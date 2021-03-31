  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Future NBA draft pick's rough night seals Michigan's fate

Jeff Eisenberg
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The ball was in the hands of the player that Michigan coach Juwan Howard trusted most with his team’s season on the line.

Franz Wagner curled around a left-wing screen from Hunter Dickinson and discovered that the UCLA center who switched onto him had given him ample space to shoot. Sensing his moment, Wagner pulled up, let a potential go-ahead 3-pointer fly and … left it a few inches shy of the rim.

That airball was the indelible image from Michigan’s 51-49 Elite Eight loss to 11th-seeded UCLA on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. The loss ended the Big Ten champion Wolverines’ spectacular season one victory shy of the Final Four.

On a night when Michigan shot less than 40 percent as a team and failed to make any of its final eight attempts from the field, it was Wagner who had the roughest night of all. The heralded 6-foot-9 NBA prospect scored just four points, missed all but one of the 10 shots he hoisted and gave up more baskets than he usually does on defense too.

So many times, Michigan turned to Wagner to try to jump-start its stalled offense. So many times, he did not come through.

He missed one of his trademark driving layups with less than three minutes to play and Michigan down by one. He had the 3-point attempt that failed to draw iron with 12 seconds to go and the Wolverines still within one. And he misfired one more time when Howard went back to him again with Michigan inbounding from under the basket with five tenths of a second to go.

Instead of maybe diagramming a lob to Dickinson, Howard had his 7-footer inbound the ball to Wagner sprinting to his left. This time Wagner’s last-gasp 3-point attempt was long, leaving him to put his hands on his head dejectedly as UCLA players celebrated in the background.

“We got the shot that we wanted,” Howard said. “There’s not much you can do with point five, but that shot was a nice little heave. Unfortunately it just didn’t go in.”

Howard admitted he would lose sleep over the loss but not over trusting Wagner with Michigan’s season at stake.

“Franz is one of the biggest reasons we were here in this position,” Howard said. “I’ll always have trust in all my players. It’s never one guy’s fault because he didn’t shoot the ball well. Together as a team, you win together and lose together.”

The horror show of a night from Wagner was tough to watch because it’s not how he should be remembered. This is a player who has been one of the pillars of Michigan’s 23-win season and a prospect whose stock has skyrocketed because of his potential fit in the modern NBA.

Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates in front of Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) after the UCLA Bruins beating the Michigan Wolverines in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) celebrates in front of Michigan Wolverines guard Franz Wagner (21) after the UCLA Bruins beating the Michigan Wolverines in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

A long, athletic wing who moves his feet well and has good off-ball instincts, Wagner was one of the Big Ten’s best all-around defensive players this season. The 19-year-old still has room to grow as a scorer, but he averaged 12.8 points per game, excelled attacking off the dribble and showed improvement as an outside shooter.

Wagner is the brother of Moritz Wagner, the Chicago Bulls forward who led Michigan to the 2018 national championship game as a junior before turning pro. Whereas Moritz was taken 25th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, Franz had been considered a mid-first-round pick or even a late lottery pick prior to Tuesday night.

While Wagner’s woes contributed to the Michigan loss, the sophomore was far from the only Wolverines player to struggle against a tough, physical UCLA defense.

Mike Smith went 1-for-7 from the field and had a potential game-winning 3-pointer rim out just before Wagner’s final miss. Hunter Dickinson had a team-high four turnovers and clanked three of the four foul shots he attempted. And Eli Brooks was one of several Wolverines to misfire on go-ahead layup attempts down the stretch.

"That's how it goes sometimes," Howard said. "In the game of basketball, sometimes there are one or two possessions that can help you or hurt you. For us, we came up short." 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • If Michigan basketball makes Final Four, Franz Wagner will be difference — and not by scoring

    It's time for Franz Wagner to shine, as Michigan basketball faces UCLA in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, with two elite scoring wings.

  • Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Eli Brooks Discuss Michigan's Loss To UCLA

    Michigan Wolverines basketball lost, 51-49, to UCLA in the Elite Eight, with the season coming to a close. Head coach Juwan Howard and senior guard Eli Brooks discussed the loss after the game. Bruins head coach Mick Cronin also discussed his team's win and Final Four berth.

  • The Rush: UCLA goes from First Four to Final Four and could this be the Mets’ year?

    UCLA goes from First Four to Final Four and could this be the Mets’ year?

  • Betting: Is Baylor to win the title the best odds in the Final Four?

    Frank Schwab looks ahead at the initial Final Four odds for the Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA in the NCAA Tournament.

  • Has Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs shaken up No. 1 pick debate with NCAA tourney runs?

    The NCAA men's tournament is the biggest stage in college basketball. Which player has impressed NBA scouts the most and who is the safest pick at No. 1? Yahoo Sports breaks down the top three draft prospects and how they've fared in the tournament.

  • Elite Eight: UCLA shocks Michigan, advances to first men's Final Four since 2008

    UCLA, one of the most storied programs in college basketball, becomes fifth No. 11 seed to advance to Final Four.

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt Recalls Being Asked "Gross" Questions About Her Body as a Rising Actress

    Jennifer Love Hewitt made a name for herself with films like Heartbreakers and I Know What You Did Last Summer, but the road to stardom certainly wasn't easy. In a recent interview with Vulture, the 42-year-old actress recalled the "incredibly inappropriate" and "gross" questions she used to get asked from the media in the early 2000s.

  • Final Four or heading home: Winners and losers from the men's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

    Gonzaga kept its quest to become the first undefeated men's basketball team since 1976 alive, while UCLA continued its First Four to Final Four run.

  • Zion Williamson on verge of tying historic record after beating Celtics

    Zion Williamson is dominating the NBA right now, and he has one of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's league records in his sights.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • Did refs cost Baylor a chance to beat UConn? LeBron James thought so

    It sure looked like UConn fouled Baylor's Dijonai Carrington on the final possession of their Elite Eight showdown.

  • The Nets could make history with star-studded lineup

    HoopsHype breaks down the history being made by the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets following their addition of LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Even without Mike Tyson, Triller Fight Club aiming for epic debut event

    Sure, YouTube star Jake Paul will fight, but Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E40, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer are slated to perform.

  • Nate Diaz announces return to UFC, will face Leon Edwards at UFC 262

    Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NBA vet Lou Williams joins Hawks after pondering retirement

    ATLANTA (AP) Stunned at being traded, Lou Williams seriously considered retiring. In the end, the 16-year NBA veteran decided he did want to play for his hometown team. Williams joined the Atlanta Hawks ahead of their game Tuesday night in Phoenix against the Suns, nearly a week after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline for guard Rajon Rondo.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Innocent or not, Deshaun Watson is a stark reminder we don't really know our favorite athletes

    Watson has been incredibly generous with his time and money off the field. He's been a star on it. None of that changes the fact he's let us see what he wanted us to see.

  • Report: Anderson Silva set to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in boxing match on June 19

    Anderson Silva gets his wish, as he's set for boxing bout vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19.