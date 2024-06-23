Future Masters kicks off play at Dothan Country Club

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Play is underway in the 75th annual Future Masters tournament at the Dothan Country club as the age 11-12 as well as 13-14 groups got started with their first rounds this morning/afternoon.

The 13-14 age group teed off first bright and early at 6:45 and as of now all scores from day one are final.

LEADERS:

T1 – Tyler Newsome, Augusta, GA | -2

T1 – Asher Katz, Winter Garden, FL | -2

T1 – Ambrose Kinnare, Saint Augustine, FL | -2

T4 – Leo Graham, Greenwich, CT | E

T4 – Porter Hart, Broken Arrow, OK | E

T4 – Nicholas Johnson, Bella Collina, FL | E

LOCALS:

T95 – Douglas Lee, Dothan, AL | +12

The 13-14 age group continues play tomorrow beginning at noon.

The 11-12 age group got underway at noon, Rogan Hearn from St. Petersburg, Fl is in sole possesion of first at -2 through eight.

Dothan natives Wiley Alford and Mac Steltenpohl both sit tied for 26th at +2, Alford through ten and Steltenpohl through eight.

We will keep this article updated throughout the tournament with scores as they finalize.

