[BBC]

We asked you for your thoughts on this season before Sunday's final game of the season against Bournemouth.

Do Chelsea deserve European qualification? And has this season been enough for Mauricio Pochettino to stay in charge?

Here are some of your replies:

Paul: Considering the way the season has been, I think playing in Europe is a big step. We have struggled for much of the season and ending this way is a big step up. Hope we carry this recent momentum to next season and we will do better.

Steve: Finally starting to feel like a Chelsea team with an identity again. I think Pochettino has done a great job and hope he is given more time. We are a couple of players off being a top team and a couple of seasons off challenging for the top spot.

Denis: The past few months have seen a real upturn in the way we play. We now have a nucleus that Pochettino trusts. Petrovic, Gusto, Cucurella, Gallagher, Palmer, Jackson and Madueke. If you add a fit Colwill and Nkunku to that, we are getting closer to a top-four challenge next season. It will be an interesting summer window. But the future looks brighter.

Scott: Definitely deserved. We have been up and down all season but never looked terrible. I think we have been much better than Manchester United and at least as good as Newcastle this season, despite the injuries and new squad. I am hoping Pochettino stays and has a fitter squad next season!

Sean: Overall, I think we can see improvements from last season. It has been frustrating to watch at times but there is reason for hope. I think we need to give Pochettino more time, not just because of form but for stability for the club which has seen too much change recently. Bring on next season and the fight for Champions League!

Mathew: I would say we deserve to qualify for Europe considering our performances in the last four or five games. If we kept consistency throughout the season I think that we could have been in with a shout of confirming our place in a European competition much earlier. I still do not trust this manager because of our results before our last five matches.