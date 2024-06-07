Future looking bright for England's midfield - Rice

[PA Media]

Declan Rice believes the "future is looking bright" for England in terms of competition for places in the centre of midfield.

Arsenal's Rice has been named in England's Euro 2024 alongside Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo and Crystal Palace's 20-year-old midfielder Adam Wharton.

Rice said: "I think we have seen in the last camp, against Belgium and Brazil, what Kobbie could do. Obviously in the last six months - and all season really - what he has done at Manchester United, he fully deserves his place in the squad.

"Adam played his first half of the season in the Championship, but he has come from Crystal Palace now. He has been outstanding and I think in training he has impressed a lot of the players.

"He is so composed and calm on the ball. He has got a beautiful left foot, crisp passing, and is all-round just a really down-to-earth boy who wants to learn. He is still only 20 but to be on the plane to go to his first European Championships, what a moment for him and his family.

"I know he is one who won't take it for granted. He will be ready when called upon. I think you could see the other night how composed he is and he is ready for the big stage.

"They are two great additions. The future is looking bright for England’s midfield."