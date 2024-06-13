Future Lions Camp built on basketball fun

Jun. 12—With an emphasis on fun and fostering a love of basketball, the Missouri Southern Future Lions basketball camp brought scores of young kids to Leggett & Platt Athletic Center this week.

Missouri Southern State University men's head basketball coach Sam McMahon said the purpose of the camp is to share the game he loves with the younger generation.

"I love the game so much," McMahon said. "We want to help these kids get better and also help them fall in love with the game. Our main goal of this camp is to make them want to come back next year."

McMahon also said the best way to accomplish that is simple — make the camp fun.

"We're trying to have some fun, teach them how to be great teammates, how to give their best effort and how to improve their game," McMahon said.

He said he hopes Southern players assisting with the camp learn the importance of helping out in the community and are able to grow as leaders as they mentor younger kids.

"We hope our guys can teach these kids how to become better people first and better basketball players second," McMahon said.

The camp also provides a way for new MSSU players to acclimate to the gym, their teammates and the larger community.

Incoming MSSU freshman Hunter Fitch said he believes the camps build team chemistry during the summer.

"It's great seeing all these kids come out and play basketball instead of staying inside and playing video games during the summer," he added. "There's some kids out here that will hopefully someday become a Lion."

For MSSU player Tyriqe Jackson, who is assisting with his fifth camp, the best part is watching the kids and how they improve.

"They've got a lot of energy, and they like to have fun," Jackson said "It's fun to watch."

Jules Babcock, whose 6-year-old son, Liam, is attending the camp, said he loves the summer event.

"He loves the drills. He tells me every day an outrageous number of points he's made. I'm not sure if he's counting in dog years or what," Babcock laughed. "But he really loves it, he loves his coaches and he loves the dribble drills."

The camp, which began Monday and continues through Thursday, is tailored for kids from kindergarten to eighth grade and is the first of several MSSU men's basketball camps this summer.

There is also an Elite Camp for ages 9-12 from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Skills Day Camps on July 8-9 and July 15-16 for those ages 6 to 17.

The MSSU women's program also will be offering several basketball camps this summer.

The women host High School Elite camps for girls on June 17 and Aug. 17, a Team Camp on June 18-20, and a Young Players Camp for girls entering grades three through eight June 24-26.