Should Future Lamborghini Countachs Be Electric?

Photo credit: Autoweek

Earlier this week Lamborghini teased the return of the Countach nameplate, some 50 years after the concept's first appearance at the Geneva motor show. Hard to believe, but yes, it's been half a century since the LP500 concept debuted in Geneva with a one-of-a-kind V12 under its bodywork. The production version of the Countach didn't arrive until 1974 with a few changes under the skin, including a switch to a tubular frame in place of a platform frame, and a 3.9-liter V12 in debut form as the LP400, later growing in displacement as the model evolved.

The Countach remained in production from 1974 all the way through 1990, gaining wings and scoops along the way, but it did not gain a great production volume compared to other Italian sports cars of the era, with fewer than 2,000 units produced in all. The model has kept its exclusivity, even over such a long production run.

The announced return of the nameplate is rumored to be based on an existing architecture with a unique exterior paying homage to the 1971 original. And it will likely feature a hybridized V12—in time to greet the great electrification expansion and witness the waning days of the the internal combustion era. As much as its lineup is tied to the appeal of rumbling engines, Lamborghini also has to plan for the future in which big V12s won't be on its menu.

For now, the upcoming Countach is not expected to be battery-electric simply due to timing. But Lamborghini will lean on its learnings with electrification as it looks to roll out future models.

At this point, it's prudent to separate design lineage and from engine lineage, and the good news is that Ford has proven in a relatively short span of time that a Mustang can not only be electric, but it can also be a crossover. Other sports car nameplates are believed to be prepping for redefinition as the EV era comes into full swing, too, with a number of automakers mining their pasts for inspiration. (And as President Biden may have indicated correctly a few days ago, an electric Corvette will debut at some point in the future as well).

Story continues

Photo credit: Autoweek

When it comes to Lamborghini itself, the automaker plans to approach electrification with plug-in hybrids as a stepping stone, planning to offer PHEV versions of all of its models by 2024. Following this rollout, the marque plans to turn to battery-electric models.

Dubbed Direzione Cor Tauri, the EV strategy was announced earlier this spring, with a hybridized V12 for the Aventador being one of the concrete models promised.

"Lamborghini's electrification plan is a newly plotted course, necessary in the context of a radically changing world, where we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact through concrete projects," Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said earlier this spring. "Our response is a plan with a 360 degree approach, encompassing our products and our Sant’Agata Bolognese location, taking us towards a more sustainable future while always remaining faithful to our DNA. Lamborghini has always been synonymous with preeminent technological expertise in building engines boasting extraordinary performance: this commitment will continue as an absolute priority of our innovation trajectory."

But should Lamborghini apply the Countach name and identity to battery-electric models later in the decade, returning the name on a more permanent basis, or should those remain confined to V12-engined offerings? Let us know in the comments below.