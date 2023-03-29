Future KU Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson’s East squad wins McDonald’s All-America game

Future Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting in the East team’s 109-106 victory over the West in the 2023 McDonald’s All-America Game Tuesday night in Houston.

Jackson, a 6-foot-3 playmaker from South Kent (Connecticut) High School, hit one three-point shot in two attempts. He added one assist against three turnovers and grabbed one rebound while playing 18 minutes.

Jackson flushed a breakaway dunk to give the East a 99-98 lead with 3:40 to play.

D.J. Wagner, a 6-2 guard headed to Kentucky, led the East with 19 points. Future Kentucky player Aaron Bradshaw had 18 points and eight boards, while future Auburn guard Aden Holloway had 15 points and future UConn guard Stephon Castle 13 for the winners.

Matas Buzelis of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, had four points and three boards while playing 13 minutes for the East.

McDonald’s All-American East guard Elmarko Jackson (8) drives to the basket around McDonald’s All-American West guard Jared McCain (24) during the second half at Toyota Center in Houston on March 28, 2023.

Isaiah Collier, a future USC guard, led the West with 25 points. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James who has yet to choose a college, scored 15 points, while future Texas guard Ron Holland had 11 points. Future Iowa State wing Omaha Biliew scored seven points for the West.

Wagner and Collier were named the game’s co-MVP’s. Wagner scored all 19 points the second half.

“Kansas signee Elmarko Jackson’s game seems to get better with each viewing,” recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw of On3.com wrote earlier in the week. “The 6-foot-4 point guard carries a big frame and natural explosion and burst on the ball. His pace is what continues to improve. He touched the paint today and made consistent reads once there.”

Jackson, who is from Marlton, New Jersey, is the No. 22-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2023 by ESPN.com and 247sports.com and No. 27-rated player by rivals.com.