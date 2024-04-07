Future KU basketball guard Labaron Philon had huge scoring game at Chipotle Nationals

Future Kansas basketball player Labaron Philon, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound senior combo guard from Link Year Academy in Branson, Missouri, averaged 14.0 points while playing in two games at the just-completed Chipotle Nationals contested Thursday through Saturday in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Philon scored a team-leading 24 points with four assists and four rebounds in Thursday’s 80-76 double overtime victory over Prolific Prep in the event quarterfinals. Philon hit five 3-pointers in the game.

Philon scored four points, grabbed four rebounds and delivered three assists in Link’s 58-44 loss to Paul VI of Virginia in Friday’s national semifinals.

Philon, who is ranked No. 30 in the recruiting class of 2024 by ESPN.com, No. 32 by 247Sports.com and No. 41 by Rivals.com, played his first three years of high school basketball at Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama. He transferred to Link for his senior year.

Link Academy, which placed first at eight-team nationals a year ago, finished the 2023-24 season with a 26-7 record overall, 1-1 at nationals.

“Tough ending to an amazing season with my brothers, coaches, and family forever. Next chapter see you in June Jayhawks!” Philon wrote on social media site X.

Philon chose KU over Cincinnati, Alabama and Mississippi in recruiting. He first committed to Auburn on Feb. 3, 2023, then reopened his recruitment on April 21, 2023.

Philon averaged 35.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals a game as a junior at Baker High in Mobile. He hit 52% of his shots, including 34% of his 3s and 82% of his free throws. He had 51 points in one game. His stats from his senior year at Link were not available Saturday.

“When I had a chance to watch and study Labaron, I saw exactly what coach Case (Jeremy, KU assistant) has been telling me all along. He’s athletic. He has vision. He has handles,” KU coach Bill Self said on Nov. 8 upon receipt of Philon’s national letter-of-intent. “He can play some point, but can also score. He is very underrated. Coach Case deserves the credit for the recruitment of Labaron. He has stayed in close contact with him and his family for a couple years now.”

Philon described his game as “smooth. Being able to drive and knock down tough shots. Also a player who can get it done on both sides and lead a team.”

He referred to himself in an interview with On3.com as a “dog coming to Lawrence soon.”

McNeeley’s team wins Chipotle Nationals

KU is recruiting a player from Montverde Academy, which wrapped up an undefeated (34-0) season by winning the Chipotle Nationals.

Liam McNeeley, a 6-8 senior from Richardson, Texas, scored six points in Montverde’s 79-63 victory over Paul VI of Virginia in Saturday’s tourney finals. He had 14 points with seven rebounds and five assists in Montverde’s 82-70 victory over Miami (Florida) Columbus High in the semifinals.

McNeeley scored 11 points in Thursday’s 64-49 quarterfinal win over Arizona Compass Prep. McNeeley averaged 10.3 points per game in the three tourney wins.

McNeeley said at the recent McDonald’s All-America game he’s considering KU, UConn, Kentucky, Michigan, Houston and others.

“I try to be as versatile as I can,” McNeeley told On3’s Jamie Shaw. “I stretch the floor, obviously watching me with Montverde. I can shoot the 3. I’ll also put it on the floor to create for my teammates and sometimes get to the rim. I watch a lot of Luka Doncic. He is my favorite player on my favorite team. I like his ability to create opportunities, and I think he’s the best passer in the league.”

McNeeley won a gold medal playing for the 2021 USA Basketball U16 National Team.