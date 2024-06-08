Future Illini combine for 22 points in Team USA U18 win

(WCIA) — Morez Johnson Jr. and Jeremiah Fears logged double digits in the FIBA AmeriCup semifinals for Team USA.

Johnson had 10 points and two rebounds while Fears had 12 points and six rebounds.

Team USA will play in the finals on Sunday, June 9.

