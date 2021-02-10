This future Hall of Fame RB 'definitely' interested in joining Tom Brady, Buccaneers

This future Hall of Fame RB 'definitely' interested in joining Tom Brady, Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Adrian Peterson has accomplished nearly everything in his Hall of Fame-caliber NFL career, and the one prize that's eluded him so far is the Lombardi Trophy.

The veteran running back ranks fifth on the all-time rushing yards leaderboard, and he's also earned four All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl nods and an NFL MVP award in 14 pro seasons.

Peterson signed a one-year contract to play for the Lions this past season. Where could he end up in 2021? It sure sounds like joining Tom Brady and the newly crowned Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one option he would look into if possible.

"That would definitely be something I'm interested in," Peterson recently told TMZ Sports. "If they want me to be a part of it, I'll be a part of it for sure. Because I'm definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume."

Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn are the only two Buccaneers running backs under contract for next season. Leonard Fournette, who was awesome in Super Bowl LV, is an unrestricted free agent. LeSean McCoy, Kenjon Barner and T.J. Logan also are UFAs.

Peterson can still be a quality running back, especially on a contender. He might not be the best fit for the Bucs, though. What they really need is a pass-catching running back, and even though Peterson isn't a horrible receiver, it's not his specialty.

Brady's former Patriots teammate James White, who's also a UFA this offseason, would be the ideal fit at running back for Tampa Bay.