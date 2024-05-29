Future Georgia Bulldog wins NJCAA golf championship

ATHENS, Ga. — Angelica Holman, who will join the Georgia Bulldogs in the fall, captured medalist honors at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Women’s Golf Championships on Sunday. Holman also led Daytona State to the NJCAA team title at Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Fla.

Holman, a native of Fort Pierce, Fla., shot 8-under over the 72-hole tournament, securing a two-shot victory. She opened the tournament with the field’s lowest rounds of the first two days – a 4-under 69 on Thursday and a 7-under 66 on Friday – to grab a four-stroke lead. Following a 76 in the third round, Holman closed with an even-par 73.

In the process, Holman became a two-time, first-team NJCAA All-American. She was tabbed as such after finishing sixth individually at the 2023 national championships.

Daytona State won the team title by a 10-shot gap. The Falcons finished play at 6-under, a double-digit edge over runner-up Seminole State.

The national tiles represented Daytona State’s 11th team championship and eighth individual medalist at the NJCAA D-I Championships.