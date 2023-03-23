‘Future Freaks’ weekend set to be a massive recruiting event for Oklahoma’s present and future

Oklahoma has had some major recruiting in the month of March, but none seem as big as the one happening in Norman this weekend.

Officially dubbed “Future Freaks” weekend, Oklahoma plans to host exactly that. The Sooners will be welcoming more than 60 prospects over the next few recruiting classes in Norman.

Oklahoma’s been building momentum for recruiting since landing their top five composite class in 2023. While they have no commitments for 2024, the momentum is building.

Much like a volcano, it’s about to erupt. There’s a real chance the commitment party starts April 8 when Michael Hawkins, Oklahoma’s number one QB target in 2024, will make his commitment.

Oklahoma has plans to keep it pushing forward as they host many talented players this weekend. Here are the players they’ll be hosting over the next three recruiting classes in Norman this week.

2024

2025

2026

More Recruiting!

