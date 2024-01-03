Future Florida QB DJ Lagway injured in Under Armour All-American Game

Florida’s highly touted Class of 2024 recruit DJ Lagway, the No. 2-rated quarterback in the country, according to 247 Sports, injured his foot Wednesday during the Under Armour All-American Game at Camping World Stadium. The extent of the injury is unknown, but it did not appear to be serious.

Lagway’s Team Fire lost the game to Team Ice 39-9

Lagway remained in the locker room after teams returned to the field for the second half.

“Yeah, he got hurt, but I don’t think it’s too bad,” said Team Fire defensive back and UCF signee Jaylen Heyward, from Rockledge. “He’s still in the locker room. I say he shouldn’t risk it.”

Lagway, from Willis, Texas, was named Mr. Football in the Lone Star State for an incredible senior season in which he accounted for 74 touchdowns — 58 passing and 16 rushing.

Lagway played two series on Wednesday, apparently injuring his foot in the first quarter after being tackled while scrambling out of bounds. He left the game and was on the trainer’s table getting an ice treatment. After that, he removed his jersey and shoulder pads, taking a seat on the sideline. During the limited time Lagway did have on the field, he was 5-of-10 passing for 46 yards and had a couple of passes dropped.

Gator fans could certainly be pleased, however, with the play of a pair of defensive standouts.

Signee Aaron Chiles Jr., a linebacker from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Upper Marlboro, Md., picked up a fumble late in the fourth quarter and returned it for a 34-yard touchdown. He nearly dropped the ball prior to reaching the end zone, but officials ruled he had crossed the plain. It was Chiles second fumble recovery of the game. He also jumped on a loose ball in the second quarter. He had three tacklesin the game.

Future UF linebacker Myles Graham, the son of UF legendary running back Ernest Graham from Gainesville Buchholz, led both teams in tackles with 5, all solo. He also had a sack and a tackle-for-loss.

Florida State signee Lawayne McCoy of Miami Central had two tackles and a pass breakup.

Lake Mary offensive tackle Josh Raymond capitalized on an opportunity to get the football in his hands when he jumped on a Team Fire fumble for the recovery. Unfortunately for the Fire, the fourth-down play ended in a turnover on downs.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football and college football recruiting. You can find him on X @OC_ChrisHays and on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached vis email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.