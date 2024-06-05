Update On The Future Of This Everton Midfielder: Good Move For Both Parties?

In a recent report, journalist Pete O’Rourke offered an update on the future of Everton midfielder James Garner. It has been stated that the Toffees have begun talks with the English talent over a new contract.

Garner enjoyed a solid campaign at Goodison Park as he managed to put in a series of impressive displays for the Toffees at the centre of the park. The English midfield ace played in 44 matches for Everton last season, netting two goals and picking up two assists in various competitions.

The former Manchester United player has been a decent contributor at both ends of the pitch and deserves some credit for averaging 2.2 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, 1.2 clearances, 1.1 shots, 1.2 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per game in the Premier League. He has even interchanged possession with his teammates really well after completing 82.8% of his attempted passes in the English first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Goodison Park will run out in the summer of 2026. However, Everton can benefit from tying him down to a new, long-term deal this year.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 11: James Garner of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on May 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Everton Are In Talks With Garner Over A New Contract: Good Move For Both Parties?

Garner is a decent tackler of the ball and can time his challenges well to secure the ball back for his team in the middle of the park. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when needed and can strike the ball purely from long range.

The English sensation can also set up some inviting chances for others around him in the opponent’s half. He is full of energy and running at the centre of Everton’s midfield and remains an important member of Sean Dyche’s first team.

Thus, it is a no-brainer for the Toffees to try and tie him down to a new, long-term contract at Goodison Park. Garner has begun to prove his worth as a first-team starter at the Merseyside club and seems to be growing in confidence with each game.

At 23, the English midfield enforcer has the potential to be a world-class player in his position someday. Thus, Everton’s decision to offer him a new deal will be a good move for both the player and the Merseyside club this summer.