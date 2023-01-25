Is the future of Ethan Pocic the biggest decision the Browns have to make this offseason?

There are just two weeks of football left, and the season ended weeks ago for the Cleveland Browns. Now completely focused on the offseason, the Browns have already begun their evaluation of players they need a leap out of, are evaluating their staff after the hiring of Jim Schwartz, and then we get to free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. With all of the decisions the Browns have to make, does their largest one revolve around starting center Ethan Pocic?

The 33rd Team sure seems to think so. Ari Meirov writes regarding the Browns:

“The Browns signed Pocic to a one-year minimum deal last offseason expecting him to be a depth option, but he ended up becoming their Week 1 starter after injuries at the position. He had a career year, with Pro Football Focus ranking him as the third-best center in the league. ‘I don’t make those decisions, but I don’t think there is anything in his play this year that we would say we wouldn’t want to see him back next year,’ Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said after the season. Pocic will be 28 at the start of next season.”

Pocic experienced a breakout season in 2022 and has earned a payday. While the Browns want him back, the question has to be asked if they can afford him after extending right tackle Jack Conklin.

