Future College Football Playoff sites and dates for 12-team expansion

We are truly in a paradigm-shifting era of college football. From Name, Image and Likeness, to an almost free-agency model with the further utilization of the transfer portal, to continued legislation to try and put some guardrails around it all, the game looks a lot different than it did even five years ago.

You can add expansion of the College Football Playoff model to that as well. In early December, it was announced that a 12-team playoff would begin in the 2024 season, and with it, most of the college football world rejoiced — well, aside from those that still carry flip phones and use dial-up internet. I mean, Progress, right?

With the news of an expanded playoff, it does change the structure of how things will take place in the framework of the bowls. Instead of having two semifinal sites that feed into the CFP National Championship game, things will start at the higher seeds college campus or otherwise determined venue. From there, four bowl games will host quarterfinals that then move on to two semifinal bowl venues, and finally — the national championship venues that are still bid out and selected ahead of time.

With all of the changes afoot, we thought it would be good to revisit what all the fun will look like with known dates and venues through 2026. There’s still a lot to be announced with specific times and dates, but here’s how it all looks so far.

2023-2024 New Year's Six and College Football Playoff venues (last before expansion)

New Year’s Six Games

Friday, December 29

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – Mercedez-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Saturday, December 30

Fiesta Bowl – State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Orange Bowl – Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Jan 2, 2012; Pasadena, CA, USA; Roses stamped with Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers logos prior to the game in the 2012 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Games

Monday, January, 1

Rose Bowl Game CFP Semifinal- Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)

Cotton Bowl Classic CFP Semifinal – AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Monday, January, 8

CFP National Championship Game – NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

2024-2025 College Football Playoff (first 12-team expansion year)

Jan 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of College Football Playoff National Championship logo helmet at 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee press conference at the JW Marriott. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

First Round Games at Home Field or Other Higher Seed-Determined venues

Week Ending December 21, 2024

No. 12 at No. 5

No. 11 at No. 6

No. 10 at No. 7

No. 9 at No. 8

CFP Quarterfinals (Date and Times TBD)

Fiesta Bowl

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Rose Bowl Game

Sugar Bowl

CFP Semifinals (Date and Times TBD

Cotton Bowl Classic

Orange Bowl

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Monday, January 20, 2025

Mercedez-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

2025-2026 College Football Playoff

Painted end zone for Clemson with the CFP logo before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

First Round Games at Home Field or Other Higher Seed-Determined venues

Week Ending December 20, 2025 (projection)

No. 12 at No. 5

No. 11 at No. 6

No. 10 at No. 7

No. 9 at No. 8

CFP Quarterfinals (Date and Times TBD)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Rose Bowl Game

Orange Bowl

Sugar Bowl

CFP Semifinals (Date and Times TBD

Fiesta Bowl

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Monday, January 19, 2026

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

