New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made it quite clear he has no interest in becoming a coach once his NFL playing days are over.

Brady was asked by reporters after Thursday's joint practices with the Titans in Nashville about one day squaring off against former teammate and Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel on the sidelines, and the 42-year-old veteran quickly replied, "Oh hell no, I'm never coaching. Playing is enough for me."

The six-time Super Bowl champion probably would make a good football coach. He's always been one of the smartest and most prepared players in the league throughout his career. He's also been able to watch, study and build a strong relationship with the best coach in NFL history, Bill Belichick. His alma mater, the University of Michigan, also could use a head coach that is capable of beating rival Ohio State on a consistent basis (sorry, Jim Harbaugh).

Brady's comments aren't too surprising, though. Spending time with his wife and kids, and growing his TB12 business/brand probably will take up a lot of Brady's post-career time.

Future coach Tom Brady? Patriots QB gives emphatic answer to potential career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston