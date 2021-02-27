With future in Cleveland uncertain, David Njoku thanks Browns fans

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Browns tight end David Njoku doesn’t know where he’ll play in 2021, but he put out a Tweet on Saturday that sounded like a goodbye to Cleveland.

“Whatever happens I appreciate all the love from all my loyal fans. I’ve kept quiet for a while but I wanted to express that at least for now. I love u guys,” Njoku wrote.

Njoku remains under contract for the 2021 season with a $6.013 million base salary. That’s the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, and it’s not guaranteed, so the Browns could release him if they don’t think he’s worth that much in a year when the salary cap is shrinking.

Njoku looked like he was making strides in 2018, but in 2019 he missed most of the season with a broken wrist and caught just five passes. He was healthier in 2020 but was largely phased out of the Browns’ offense and caught just 19 passes.

Still just 24 years old, Njoku is a talented athlete who would have interest if he hits free agency. But he may not be long for Cleveland.

With future in Cleveland uncertain, David Njoku thanks Browns fans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

