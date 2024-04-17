The future is bright at First Tee of Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF) Great things are happening at a place that helps children learn golf skills and life skills. Jill Brown is the executive director of First Tee of Augusta. She talks to us about the programs that help kids every day. She also talks about the community support that keeps First Tee going strong. Watch our interview and you’ll see that the sky is the limit for First Tee of Augusta. Be sure to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.

