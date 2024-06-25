Future Big Ten member unveils new basketball court

On August 2, the Big Ten Conference will add four new teams to its ranks, and one of those schools is already making changes in preparation for the big move. The Oregon Ducks have unveiled a new court design at Matthew Knight Arena.

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire was on hand for the new look court in Eugene, Oregon.

Out is the brownish tint of the evergreen trees in MKA’s old “Deep in the Woods” design that was unveiled in 2011, and in is a new, vibrant green and yellow masterpiece that is innovative and fresh.

Designer Quinn Van Horne of Van Horne Designs told Ducks Wire that the new design is all about what makes Oregon special.

“You don’t want to feel like you’re just walking into a basketball arena,” Quinn Van Horne said. “You’re walking into a microcosm of what makes Oregon special, and what makes Oregon great. We’re reiterating those stories and those passions of what really makes us proud to be Oregon Ducks and proud to be Oregonians.”

Oregon will be joined by USC, UCLA, and Washington when the four teams officially join the Big Ten later this summer.

Oregon’s new court: slight deforestation and they seemed to have watered the trees to make them green. https://t.co/VXRVS0OwOR pic.twitter.com/kUP8vkFJWB — The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) June 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire