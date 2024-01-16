Future Big 12 basketball power rankings: There’s a lot of parity, causing some shakeups

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) attempts to get past Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. | Colin E. Braley, Associated Press

Editor’s note: Each week during the remainder of the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season, the Deseret News will release power rankings that take a look at the 16 teams that will make up the Big 12 Conference beginning with the 2024 season.

The rankings do not include Texas and Oklahoma — as those schools are leaving for the SEC next year — but do include Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado, the four Pac-12 teams joining the league next season.

Things haven’t gone exactly to plan in the first two weeks of Big 12 play.

This has led to several upsets among the top teams and created a scenario where eight league teams are currently ranked in the AP Top-25 rankings.

It was also an up-and-down week for the four Pac-12 teams who will join the league next year.

Here’s the latest power rankings for the 16 teams who will make up the Big 12 next season, following the second week of January.

1. Kansas Jayhawks (14-2, 2-1 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Last week: Lost to UCF, 65-60; Beat then-No. 9 Oklahoma, 78-66.

This week: Tuesday at Oklahoma State; Saturday at West Virginia.

The Jayhawks rebounded nicely from a perplexing loss to the Knights by beating a fellow top-10 Oklahoa squad. Now they hit the road to face two of the worst teams in the Big 12.

2. Baylor Bears (14-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Last week: Beat then-No. 18 BYU, 81-72; Beat Cincinnati, 62-59.

This week: Tuesday at Kansas State; Saturday at Texas.

Just like that, the Bears are the lone remaining unbeaten Big 12 team in league play. Baylor won a pair of tight home contests, but now it hits the road for its next two games.

3. TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 2-1 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Last week: Beat then-No. 9 Oklahoma, 80-71; Beat then-No. 2 Houston 68-67.

This week: Tuesday at Cincinnati; Saturday vs. No. 24 Iowa State.

What a week for the Horned Frogs — they followed up beating the Sooners by knocking off the second-ranked Cougars. And all this happened just days after taking Kansas to the wire. TCU is going to be a big factor in the Big 12 race.

4. Iowa State Cyclones (13-3, 2-1 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Last week: Beat then-No. 2 Houston, 57-53; Beat Oklahoma State, 66-42.

This week: Tuesday at No. 20 BYU; Saturday at No. 19 TCU.

The Cyclones’ week was highlighted by handing Big 12 newcomer Houston its first loss of the season. Now No. 24 Iowa State heads on the road to face two more ranked teams.

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives to the basket past Houston guard L.J. Cryer, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 57-53. | Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

5. Houston Cougars (14-2, 1-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped four spots.

Last week: Lost to Iowa State, 57-53; Lost to TCU, 68-67.

This week: Wednesday vs. No. 25 Texas Tech; Saturday vs. UCF.

After going through their first 14 games unbeaten, the Cougars lost a pair of nail biters last week and got a hard lesson in just how difficult it is to win on the road in the Big 12.

6. Arizona Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Last week: Lost to Washington State, 73-70.

This week: Wednesday vs. USC; Saturday vs. UCLA.

The Wildcats were knocked off again early in Pac-12 play, as Washington State held Arizona to 34.7% shooting in the upset. Arizona is at home for its next two, against the two struggling Los Angeles-based programs.

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Beat Oklahoma State, 98-73; Beat Kansas State, 60-59.

This week: Wednesday at No. 5 Houston; Saturday vs. No. 20 BYU.

The Red Raiders keep chugging along and enter Week 3 of the Big 12 conference season without a loss in league play — they haven’t tasted defeat since the end of November.

8. Cincinnati Bearcats (12-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 25 Texas, 74-73; Lost to then-No. 14 Baylor, 62-59.

This week: Tuesday vs. No. 19 TCU; Saturday vs. No. 15 Oklahoma.

The Bearcats nearly had themselves a banner week, but they fell just short against both the Longhorns and Bears. Cincinnati will have two more chances this week for a win over a top 25 team.

BYU guard Jaxson Robinson (2) drives past Central Florida guard Darius Johnson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. | John Raoux, Associated Press

9. BYU Cougars (13-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots.

Last week: Lost to No. 14 Baylor, 81-72; Beat UCF, 63-58.

This week: Tuesday vs. No. 24 Iowa State; Saturday at No. 25 Texas Tech.

The Cougars finally picked up their first conference win in the Big 12, building a big lead against UCF before holding on for the win.

BYU has a couple new tests this week in the Cyclones and Red Raiders, a pair of teams that are a combined 5-1 so far in Big 12 action.

10. UCF Knights (10-5, 1-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Last week: Beat then-No. 3 Kansas, 65-60; Lost to then-No. 18 BYU, 63-58.

This week: Wednesday at Texas; Saturday at No. 5 Houston.

The Knights posted a stunning upset over the Jayhawks, then nearly rallied for a victory over the ranked Cougars. While UCF is projected to finish near the bottom of the Big 12, they’ve shown they’re competitive.

11. Kansas State Wildcats (12-4, 2-1 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots.

Last week: Beat West Virginia, 81-67; Lost to Texas Tech, 60-59.

This week: Tuesday vs. No. 9 Baylor; Saturday vs. Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats nearly stayed unbeaten in conference play but were just tripped up by the Red Raiders by a point. Now they’ll host a pair of league games this week.

12. Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 4-1 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Last week: Lost at Washington, 82-67.

This week: Wednesday vs. UCLA; Saturday vs. USC.

The Sun Devils’ perfect start to conference play came to an end with a lopsided loss at Washington, though ASU now gets the struggling Los Angeles schools at home.

Utah guard Gabe Madsen (55) drives past Stanford forward Spencer Jones (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Stanford, Calif. | Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press

13. Utah Runnin’ Utes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots.

Last week: Beat UCLA, 90-44; Lost to Stanford, 79-73.

This week: Thursday vs. Oregon State; Sunday vs. Oregon.

The Runnin’ Utes stayed at .500 in Pac-12 play after handing the Bruins one of their worst losses in program history — just two points shy of the largest margin of defeat — and followed that with a loss at Stanford.

Utah returns home this week, a good sign considering the Utes haven’t lost a league game at home yet this year. The Ducks, though, are the final remaining team unbeaten in league play.

14. Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12)

Poll movement: No change.

Last week: Lost to California, 82-78; Beat USC, 68-58.

This week: Thursday vs. Oregon; Saturday vs. Oregon State.

The Buffaloes looked like they were on their way to a fourth straight defeat before turning things around in the second half against the Trojans. They’ll stay at home for two more games this week.

15. West Virginia Mountaineers (6-10, 1-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot.

Last week: Lost to Kansas State, 81-67; Beat then-No. 25 Texas, 76-73.

This week: Wednesday at No. 15 Oklahoma; Saturday vs. No. 3 Kansas.

The Mountaineers pulled the upset and handed the Longhorns a loss that knocked them out of the top 25, a positive result in what’s expected to be a long season.

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-8, 0-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot.

Last week: Lost to Texas Tech, 90-73; Lost to Iowa State, 66-42.

This week: Tuesday vs. No. 3 Kansas; Saturday at Kansas State.

The Cowboys are now the sole Big 12 team without a conference win after two blowouts last week, and it doesn’t look promising for that losing streak to end this week.