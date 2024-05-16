Future basketball recruit ‘always loved’ UNC growing up

While the 2025 recruiting class continues to be the primary focus for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program, future classes will start to get more and more attention. The staff will then start building out their boards with top targets and hopefully, it will be another successful cycle.

There’s been little talk about the 2027 class from UNC’s side but already a few prospects have talked Tar Heels and potential future interest. The latest prospect to do so is Jason Gardner Jr., the son of Arizona legend Jason Gardner.

During a recent interview with Pro Insight, Gardner Jr. mentioned that a school he always loved growing up was North Carolina:

We caught up with ‘27 Jason Gardner, Jr. at @3SSBCircuit Session II and talked about his 🏀 journey, which guards he enjoys watching on film, his freshman year at @FishersHoops, some of his summer goals, programs he’d love to be recruited by, and more (sound 🔊 on). pic.twitter.com/fLvAML2Ryv — Pro Insight (@_proinsight) May 9, 2024

Now, I mentioned above that it’s still VERY early in the recruiting cycle for the 2027 class but these are names to watch moving forward as they develop.

We don’t know if UNC will show interest in Gardner Jr. and they probably have to beat out a program like Arizona who has the close connections to the talented prospect. But hearing that he’s been a fan of North Carolina is never a bad thing.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire