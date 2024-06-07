Update On The Future Of This Barcelona Centre-Forward: Good Move For Both Parties?

On the President’s Podcast (via Sports Mole), Barcelona president Joan Laporta offered an update on the future of Robert Lewandowski. Laporta said,

“We have very quality players. Flick will get the most out of a player of Lewandowski’s quality, he scored 26 goals when he won the league, this year almost 20, a total of 26, a scorer from whom you can get a lot out of.

“He is motivated, he has said no to offers from Arabia and he did not want to leave because he is comfortable in the country. Flick has to understand this to get the most out of it.”

Lewandowski’s Impressive Numbers In Spanish Football Last Season

Lewandowski enjoyed an impressive campaign at the Nou Camp as he managed to put in a string of productive displays for them in the final third. The 35-year-old banged in 26 goals and grabbed nine assists in 49 matches for Barcelona last season across all competitions.

The Polish forward led the line well for the Catalan club based on his average of 2.7 shots, 0.8 key passes and 0.7 dribbles per game in La Liga. However, he has lacked quality when distributing possession in the final third after completing 72.3% of his attempted passes in league football (stats via whoscored).

SEVILLE, SPAIN – MAY 26: Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 26, 2024 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Lewandowski Set To Stay With Barcelona Beyond This Summer: Good Move For Both Parties?

Lewandowski has got a wealth of experience at the highest level and has got the winning mindset to help Barca challenge for some major trophies next season. He excels at finding some space for himself to get some strikes in at goal.

The Poland international remains a terrific finisher in the final third and can also create the odd chance for his teammates up top. Standing at 1.85m, he can win his fair share of aerial duels as well but needs to find a way to be more tidy with his link-up in the opponent’s half.

Lewandowski is still an important member of Barcelona‘s squad and could play a key role under the stewardship of Hansi Flick at the Nou Camp next season. Therefore, Barca’s decision to retain the Polish striker’s services could prove to be a good move for both the player and the Catalan club in the short term.