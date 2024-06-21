Update On The Future Of This Arsenal Defender: Should Arteta Retain His Services Beyond This Summer?

Update On The Future Of This Arsenal Defender: Should Arteta Retain His Services Beyond This Summer?

In a recent report, Calciomercato offered an update on the future of Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior. It has been stated that the Gunners are not inclined to sell the Polish full-back despite interest from AC Milan in this summer transfer window.

Kiwior had a solid campaign at the North London club after he put in a run of impressive performances at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s defence. The Polish talent participated in 30 matches for Arsenal last season, netting one goal and picking up three assists on all fronts.

The 24-year-old was a decent performer when defending inside his half based on his average of 1.0 tackles, 0.4 interceptions and 1.2 clearances per 90 minutes in the Premier League. He was even accurate when distributing possession from the back, as evidenced by his pass completion rate of 85.8% in league football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Emirates Stadium will run out in the summer of 2028. Hence, the Gunners are in no immediate need to cash in on Kiwior this off-season.

Should Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Retain Kiwior’s Services Beyond This Summer?

Kiwior is a tough-tackling full-back who can make the odd interception for his team when he is playing with confidence on the pitch. He usually puts his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the front foot but needs to work on improving his contributions in the final third.

The Polish sensation is primarily a left-back but can also operate as a centre-back if required. He has proven himself to be a good, rotational piece in Mikel Arteta‘s match-day squad last season.

At 24, Kiwior will only get better with each season and could help the Gunners compete for a lot of major honours in the future. Therefore, it makes sense for Arsenal to try and retain the Polish defender’s services beyond this summer.

Kiwior is good enough to be an important member of the North London club‘s first team in the coming seasons. He has already grown a lot as a footballer under the expert stewardship of Arteta recently. Thus, it makes sense for the player to stay and fight for regular first-team football at the Emirates.