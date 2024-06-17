Future of 125-appearance Manchester City star doubted after damning three-word Pep Guardiola assessment

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has had his future at the Etihad Stadium thrown into fresh doubt.

The 28-year-old, who was shockingly axed from Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship earlier this month, made just 10 Premier League starts for Manchester City during the recent 2023/24 campaign.

Grealish had made 50 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side during their treble-winning season, but the forward struggled for form last term, resulting in the Englishman not featuring in any of the Blues’ final four matches of the campaign.

The forward scored just three goals for Manchester City, his lowest tally since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Aston Villa for a record-breaking £100 million fee in August 2021.

Grealish has won seven trophies including three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League since swapping the Midlands for Manchester, but is one of several first-team players to be linked with a potential exit from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The 28-year-old is contracted in east Manchester until 2027 and his price-tag is likely to impact any potential suitors, however the form of Jeremy Doku and imminent arrival of Brazilian winger Savio could further affect Grealish’s minutes next season.

The Englishman could reportedly be sacrificed by Guardiola this summer, with the Catalan considering a fresh shake-up of his Manchester City squad ahead of the new campaign, and Etihad bosses needing to raise funds to facilitate any major incomings.

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, Manchester City manager Guardiola is ‘not completely convinced’ by the 28-year-old and has subsequently labelled the forward as ‘dispensable’ this summer, with the Sky Blues considering a notable squad overhaul ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

A deal for Grealish to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer is thought to be ‘difficult’, however Etihad chiefs are reportedly ‘willing to listen to offers’ for the Englishman in the coming months.

Manchester City could also lose the likes of Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva this summer, with the trio amongst the senior stars linked with potential departures from the Premier League champions.

Ederson and De Bruyne are both subject to big-money offers from Saudi Arabia, meanwhile Silva has £50 million release clause which could be triggered in the coming months.