Fusion to play Saturday at Truist Point

May 21—HIGH POINT — Truist Point will host its first upper-level soccer matches, as the NC Fusion U-23 teams will play a doubleheader Saturday evening at the downtown ballpark.

The women's team will face Oak City United FC at 4:30 p.m., and the men's team will meet North Carolina FC. Both opponents are from the Raleigh area.

The Fusion men are 2-0 in USL League Two play, having beaten Tobacco Road FC 5-0 on May 7 and the Tri-Cities Otters 3-1 on Tuesday in their home opener at Macpherson Stadium in Greensboro. NC FC is 0-2.

USL League Two features 83 teams split into four conferences, each of which is subdivided into three divisions. The Fusion play in the eight-team South Atlantic Division of the Southern Conference.

The Fusion women will open their Women's Premier Soccer League season Saturday, while Oak City began play Thursday. The WPSL features 135 teams across four regions subdivided into 17 conferences and 13 divisions. The Fusion play in the Carolinas Conference-Northern Division of the South Region.

The Fusion — formerly the Carolina Dynamo, who many years ago played at the High Point Athletic Complex — typically feature college players, many with ties to the area either from a nearby school like N.C. State, UNCG, Elon, North Carolina and High Point or they are from the area.

Truist Point, which hosted matches during the Piedmont Triad FC's Nike Triad Shootout in February, will also feature Fusion matches June 12 and July 7.

Tickets can be purchased through the High Point Rockers' website.