FURYous ’24 youth softball tournament takes over Horseheads, Fury Fastpitch sweeps championships

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Holding Point Complex in Horseheads, played host to some of the top youth softball teams in the country.

The FURYous ’24 youth softball tournament wrapped up a big weekend in Horseheads, on Sunday. The tournament welcomed 27 of the best teams from New York, Pennsylvania, and Canada, to the Twin Tiers, to compete for hardware, and improve their skills. This year’s event was hosted by Fury Fastpitch Softball and provided a great opportunity for young players to better their game and have fun.

Fury ’11 Head Coach Alex Melville told 18 Sports that hosting a tournament like this, allows his players to display their skills in front of family, while competing against other high level teams.

“It’s just a great opportunity to be local and have family members that can’t travel, here in attendance, said Melville. This gives parents and grandparents an opportunity to have a glimpse of what a travel weekend is like for these girls. It’s really a wonderful time here, with a lot of great teams and talent.”

Silver Bullets 12U (Williamsport, P.A.) softball head coach Mike Tate echoed Melville, while explaining how the team used the tournament as an opportunity to better their roster.

“This is a good experience for our team, said Tate. We are short a few players, so we’ve had a good opportunity to experiment with our girls playing different positions. Overall, when they play against teams from out of the area, it forces them to grow a little bit, and stay up with the level of their opponents.”

Making the trip from Lawrenceville, P.A., Kaos 12U softball utilized the tournament as a chance to compete at a high level and meet new friends within the game. Assistant coach Brandon Hackett was impressed with the annual event, while expressing his excitement for his team.

“It’s a great tournament with a good turnout and great talent, said Hackett. It’s really enjoyable to watch our girls learn, grow, and meet other teams from different areas.”

In the tournament action, the hosts swept the hardware. Fury Fastpitch Softball teams claimed the trophies in the 10U, 12U, and 14U Divisions. A photo of each winning team is listed below, provided by Fury Fastpitch.

Fury 2013 earned a one-run victory to claim the 10U title and finish the weekend 6-0.

Fury ’11 rocked the 12U division, pitching a shutout to claim the crown, and go unbeaten.

Fury ’09 earned the 14U title with an impressive weekend at the plate.

18 Sports congratulates all of the players and coaches from this weekend’s FURYous 24′ Tournament.

