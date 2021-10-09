Fury vs Wilder 3 result: Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder in heavyweight classic

tyson fury vs deontay wilder 3 fight result who won live updates latest reaction - Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tyson Fury does not know who he will fight next and instead plans to bask in his status as "the big dog in the division". Fury beat Deontay Wilder by knockout in the 11th round, having twice been knocked down himself in a heavyweight bout that has already been described as one of the greatest in history.

The contest was the third time the two men have met in the past three years. The first bout, in December 2018, was a controversial draw, with Fury winning the rematch and this week's classic.

"I am the greatest heavyweight champion of my era, without a doubt. Number one. If you play with fire long enough you will get burned," Fury said.

"It was a great fight. I will not make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money. I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best. Don't ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Fury said: "There were some shaky moments in there but I never lost faith. I continued on and persevered and got that single punch knock out. As soon as I landed it I jumped on the ropes. I knew he was not getting back up from that.

"It was a great trilogy and you need a good dance partner for trilogies and he has been a good dance partner but there is no rematch clause, it is done. Wilder is done. There is no more Deontay Wilder."

Fury's next opponent is unclear. A potential bout against Anthony Joshua has lost much of its appeal after Joshua lost his three belts to Oleksander Usyk, whom he will face in a rematch probably early in 2022. Dillian Whyte, another Briton, is the second top boxer in the WBC rankings.

"Before I start thinking about fighting other men I will bask in this victory," Fury said. "This was one of my greatest wins. I got off the floor to do it. I am the big dog in the division."

Fury attempted to reconcile with Wilder in the ring immediately after the fight but the American left the arena without speaking to his opponent and was later taken to a Las Vegas hospital. Wilder admitted that he "wasn't good enough" to beat Fury, who weighed in 39lbs heavier.

"I'm not sure what happened," Wilder said. "I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn't come in at 277lbs to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded."

08:18 AM

Heading in opposite directions?

Oliver Brown here writes on the divergent fortunes of the two men who, until very recently, were vying for the title of the best British heavyweight. While Tyson Fury now bestrides the sport like a colossus, with only his ambition to limit him, AJ faces a difficult rematch against a tough opponent and has no guarantees at all of getting back to the top table.

Anthony Joshua has never looked so far behind the new standards set by Tyson Fury

08:05 AM

Deontay

Reuters is reporting that Wilder had to go to hospital after fight. Unclear if precaution etc.

07:31 AM

What next - and why?

Why isn't Tyson Fury fighting Anthony Joshua?

After his defeat to Usyk, Joshua hinted he would trigger a rematch clash in his contract and his promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed it had been activated.

Hearn said on DAZN on Saturday night: "He’s got his head back in the game, he’s training now and today we officially triggered the rematch for the Oleksandr Usyk fight which we’ll see early next spring.

"Back in the game and looking for him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

"That’s officially triggered now and we’ll sit down with K2 [Usyk’s promoters] to plan the dates for that. I think realistically March is when you’re likely to see the rematch."

07:30 AM

Scorecards

The official scorecards at the time of the stoppage... 👀#FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/TsFzY1Xt5v — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

07:14 AM

Betting

Tyson Fury remains undefeated and bookies make him odds on to beat Oleksandr Usyk at 8-11 if the pair meet.

Usyk is odds on, at 1-2, to win his rematch against Anthony Joshua.

Coral's odds on a future Fury vs Joshua bout make the former the favourite at 2-5, with Joshua 2-1 to beat his compatriot.

1-2 Usyk vs 13-8 Joshua

8-11 Fury vs 6-5 Usyk

2-5 Fury vs 2-1 Joshua

4-9 Joshua vs 7-4 Whyte

1-6 Fury vs 4-1 Whyte

07:12 AM

Ooof

07:09 AM

The Rock seal of approval

That was one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen.

#1

#2

And #1 is undefeated going in.

Congrats to my friend & champion @Tyson_Fury

What a beautiful & resilient performance.

What a “on the shield” heart @BronzeBomber has.

I was inspired tonight by both men🛡 #FuryWilder3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 10, 2021

07:07 AM

Some choice cuts in this Fury press conference

06:31 AM

The fight in pictures

Here's Deontay! He took his sweet time emerging from the dressing room, perhaps a mind game. At least he wasn't weighed down by his mad Monty Python knight outfit this time.

tyson Fury vs deontay Wilder 3 fight live result latest boxing updates heavyweight title

For those about to get punched in the face a lot, we salute you. No Patsy C this time for Tyson; he came out to the more Vegas friendly AC/DC.

Fury arrives - Getty

Wilder made a decent start but Fury was generally able to stay out of range of his fearsome right. Wilder had some early success trying to jab to the body and then hit the overhand right, but Fury soon worked him out.

Tyson Fury fighting from range against Deontay Wilder - Reuters

Fury was starting to look comfortable, making Wilder miss, but then decided to go on the offensive, rather than stick with the winning formula. In a sensational fourth round, Wilder knocked him down twice. It was war.

Fury is down - AP

As the classic wore on, Tyson was able to stay more or less out of range and Wilder began to tire. Despite showing tremendous heart, and always carrying a threat, Fury's superior skill, range and size proved too much for Deontay. Wilder's punches missed more and more and when they did land, the power wasn't quite there.

Fury keeps Wilder quiet - AFP

Dangerous from range, and brutal with his short punches on the inside, Fury began to punish Wilder again and again. But the American, who needed looked at by the doctor at the start of round nine, demonstrated the heart of a lion to keep going. For all that, Wilder looked to have only one trick: the big right. It felt that as long as Fury could keep away, he would win sooner or later.

Fury brutalises Wilder - Getty

And then in the 11th round he found the punch that ended it, a crunching right to the temple that knocked Wilder out and sent him to the canvas.

Wilder falls for the final time - Getty

06:09 AM

Tyson on the future

"Before I start thinking about fighting other men I am going to bask in this. I am the big dog in the division."

"Rarely do we see trilogy fights in the heavyweight division, I think the last was Bowe and Holyfield. They were great fights. Me and Wilder is done for good. Both fighters had their opportunities to seize the moment. It came down to who wanted it more, who is willing to push further, I was not willing to let it go to the scorecards."

"He took a lot of punishment, Deontay Wilder. And so did I. It puts a lot of mileage on the clock. He gave me a worthy challenge."

06:06 AM

Would a different corner have helped Deontay?

Once he recovers, Deontay Wilder owes Mark Breland an apology. He stopped the second fight to protect him. Wanted to go back to the drawing board and fix some things. I wish Wilder would have trusted him to do that. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) October 10, 2021

05:39 AM

What next?

With Anthony Joshua having asked for the rematch that is his right against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, it is not immediately clear who Fury fights now that could give him a fight.

Tactically, technically it is very hard to see AJ getting any change out of Fury. Usyk would surely be at such a physical disadvantage.

Dillian Whyte is the most likely next opponent. Whyte faces Otto Wallin for the WBC heavyweight title and the winner gets Fury.

Fury beats Wilder: How the fight unfolded, how the boxing world reacted - and what happens next

05:20 AM

Fury tweets

Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021

"It was a great fight tonight, it was worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport," Fury said.

"Deontay Wilder's a top fighter, he gave me a real run for my money. I always said I'm the best in the world and he's second best."

05:17 AM

Tyson Fury

"At the end I went over to him and just said well done. He said I don't want to show any sportsmanship or respect. I said no problem. I was very surprised: a sore loser, an idiot."

This is @Tyson_Fury's stool that he used between rounds 😅



📸 @CarolinePearce pic.twitter.com/uQuhrpFU4Y — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

05:08 AM

What next for Tyson Fury?

The experts are saying that really only complacency could beat Fury now. They need to put fighters in front of him that will challenge/excite him.

"I know you had your hearts in your mouth but don't ever doubt me when the chips are down!"



"I'll pray for Deontay Wilder."@Tyson_Fury has a message for his friends and family who might have got a bit stressed watching that epic fight! pic.twitter.com/DMoS9ps1RS — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

05:08 AM

David Haye

"Watching that and AJ's last performance it is very hard to see AJ winning. Is AJ going to win a boxing match with Fury at range? Hard to see."

David Haye on BT Sport: "It was great today to see Fury fight at his potential. At the last fight I didn't think Wilder was near his best but tonight he was and Fury still found that next level."

04:59 AM

Richie Woodhall

"Heavyweight boxing is so dangerous. Fury got a little bit complacent just for a second and bang there was the haymaker. You cannot take your eye off the ball. Tyson got a bit too close and did not measure the gap."

"Wilder has gone out on his shield, he could not have given any more. I think they got it wrong with the weights. But it took Tyson two and a half minutes to suss him out."

"One of the most exciting fights I have seen."

tyson fury vs deontay wilder 3 fight result who won live updates latest reaction - AP

04:56 AM

Fury

"I can never be written off. It wasn't my best performance but I pulled it out of the bag when I needed to.

It was that final right.

I wasn't hurt. You get hit, you don't feel it, you wake up on the floor. I was one punch away from

He is a sore loser and an idiot. To be a top fighting man you have to show guts and respect. He couldn't do it. I just hope we all get home in one piece to our lovely families.

I thought I had him the first time I clipped him but he kept coming back with shots. He was too heavy for him. He done his best but it wasn't enough on the night.

It was a great fight. We get paid money, put our lives on the line and we risk it all every time.

I am now the greatest heavyweight of my era. I have fought the most dangerous puncher of our sport."

04:48 AM

Tyson Fury

"Like the great John Wayne said, I am made of pig iron and steel, baby. I was down, hurt, Wilder is a strong man and he hit me with some tough shots. It was a great fight tonight. He is a tough fighter. I said I am the best in the world, he is the second best. I want him to show me some love and respect because I am a sportsman, and I pray for him that God will soften his heart."

04:47 AM

That fourth round

Sensational. Tyson down twice, but clung on.

04:46 AM

Official result

Tyson Fury wins by knockout and remains the WBC/lineal heavyweight champion of the world.

Deontay Wilder, unsteady, leaves the ring.

04:44 AM

Tyson Fury

over to the Wilder corner for the traditional commiserations but, by the looks, a few choice words are exchanged.

04:41 AM

Tyson Fury wins

That was a brilliant piece of entertainment. Deontay Wilder took a hell of beating but that guy has the heart of a lion. Fury dominant, tactically superior but he could never be totally sure, because Wilder so brave and so dangerous with that right.

Tyson Fury had to dig deep. That was a magnificent performance, both men leave with reputation enhanced in my view.

04:39 AM

Round 11

Can Fury just play it cautious now, he is miles ahead on points? Or does he want/need to put Deontay away? Again Tyson comes, lands a big shot, pushes Wilder back, he's got him in the corner... Fury produces a savage, arcing power punch with the right and that is it! Deontay Wilder is knocked down yet again and that is it.

Tyson Fury wins.

GAD: "Two big rights from fury on the ropes, staggering backwards Wilder knocked out clean by a huge right hand. Fury retains his WBC title."

04:37 AM

Round ten

A wrestling match in the corner here, Fury stronger in close. Fury catches him again! Deontsy Wilder is down. Ref allows him to continue. Fury pours forward, can he apply the finish? He hits him with a hard right uppercut. But Wilder comes back at him, he's hit him with a hard punch. It's Tyson who is rocked now.

Wilder, what a competitor. Fury hit him hard on the jaw with a right hook, it would have felled a concrete elephand but Wilder somehow beat the count.

GAD: "Wilder down ! Up on count of 5. Minute remaining. Huge uppercut from Fury, Wilder fights back at the end... Fury 10-8"

04:30 AM

Round nine

Doctor in at the start of the round. Wilder is okay.

Deontay being pushed back, walked back, Fury dominating the ring and the space. Now he comes forward and lands a few. Wilder with a couple of overhand rights, Fury didn't enjoy that much. Still carries a threat, DW.

Another flurry from Fury, looking to pile it on, Wilder manages to soak it up. But Fury putting him under extreme pressure with the clinch, the inside work. Wilder still has his moneymaker though. Good uppercut from Wilder, that's rocked Fury back.

Terrific heart from Wilder. Probably still Fury's round by Deontay remains dangerous.

GAD: "Still Fury doing the better work, Wilder landing with single punches. Fury 10-9"

04:27 AM

Round eight

Fury at it again. Right hand right hand. Wilder clinging on. It's total dominance from Fury, although that was the case in round four and Wilder knocked him down. But Wilder's punches don't have the power they did.

This is quality from TF in this round, he is moving Wilder around, making him miss, using the jab. Left, right from Tyson - Deontay staggers back. But stays on his feet.

Deontay looks tired. Heavy. He is carrying more than he ever has and he looks tired. Only complacency can stop Tyson Fury now, you feel.

Haye: "he is on borrowed time, he is not able to sustain any attack. Even if they do land, there is no power."

GAD: "Fury relaxed measuring Wilder for big finishing punches, wins the round easily as Wilder still stays in the fight. Twice in the round it looked like he was about to go... Fury 10-9"

04:23 AM

Round seven

This has been an excellent piece of entertainment so far. Fury seems to be coming the stronger now. Wilder loose in his punches. Fury clatters Wilder, who clings on in something like panic. Wilder looks like he is going in the legs.

Fury crunching work to the body. Wilder swing and a miss, Fury clips him with the counterpunch.

Fury on the charge. Right hook, then a juddering uppercut. Wilder somehow stay on his feet. Serious guts. But when Deontay gets hit, he does tend to stand there and wait to get hit again.

That's another round to Fury, no question.

Fury coach: "finish this **** now. I am telling you. Jab. That is it. Just jab. Jab this ********** now."

GAD: "Fury catches Wilder with a right on an exchange. Fury leaning on Wilder in challenger's corner. Big right hands from Wilder. Wilder hurt but dangerous. The extra weight telling on the challenger, Fury battering the American who refuses to go down..."

04:19 AM

Round six

Haye: "Wilder has given up on the jab, he's just head hunting with that big right hand."

Fury is willing to meet fire with fire though, to some extent, and is surely getting slower than he needs to. The men trade heavy, simultaneous punches int this, the sixth round of 12. Wilder is on his knee but that is not a knockdown.

Wilder remains extremely dangerous. But signs of desperation perhaps from Wilder as he tries a right from miles away that is never going to land.

Wilder looking more tired, Fury looking more composed and switched on after the war of round four. Fury wins that round.

GAD: "Fury pushes down on Wilder. Big 1-2 from Fury. Wilder eats it. Huge battle of will and skill. Wilder on a knee, exhausted pushed down. Fury 10-9"

04:14 AM

Round five

Tyson has to go back to what was working well in the first three rounds- keep at distance, keep him at bay.... both of these guys have been hit bad and hurt bad.

Fury connects with a horrible short right hand, Deontay ate all of that. But he stays on his feet this time. Fury beckons Wilder on and it proves unwise, he is hit hard in the face with the right in the corner. Wilder looks to be the more tired though, beaten to the punch here.

Fury needs to slow this down again. Keep him at range. Wilder has one route to victory and yet Fury is willing to take it on.

GAD: "Wilder very aggressive, but Fury lands huge right and Wilder's legs stiffen. They both look tired. Fury calls Wilder on. Big right from Fury, they are throwing together, now a battle of heart and guts. Fury looking to tire Wilder. Fury 10-9

04:13 AM

Round four

Fury is coming forward, he senses victory, Wilder clinging on. A brave, brave man and he's still a danger with that big right but Tyson has tagged him again. Wilder looks wobbly. He looks like he has been hit by a bus, which in many ways he has. Wilder has only got one trick here and it's that big right, but Tyson seems to be able to read that well.

But then just as Tyson seems in total control, he walks onto the big right. Tyson Fury is down!

He is stumbling, staggering. Gets up.

Tyson Fury is knocked down again! Ooh Deontay Wilder take a bow. he has absolutely hurt Fury there, and fair play to Tyson for getting up.

Fury took no backward step after he got up the first time, perhaps unwisely, but thrilling stuff. Classic round.

GAD: "Fury laying on Wilder and exhausting him. Wilder on his feet on instinct. Four punches from Fury. Big right and Fury is down. And again. Wilder 9-7

04:06 AM

Round three

Good from Fury this. Quick feet, catches him as DW comes in a bit wild. Haye: "the sharpness has come out of Wilder's shots, they are not coming quite as fast."

Ref warns Fury now for grabbing. Wilder charging forward with a terrifying right, Fury backing away is able to negate the power of it. Wilder going again and again for the big right. But he cannot land it, Fury is too quick on his fight.

Wilder knocked down! Fury with a right hook high on the head and then clips him again as he goes down.

He gets up but Fury is all over him. Wilder is stunned, he is caught again. He is on the ropes, ooh he is saved by the bell here. Deontay got properly walloped there.

Wilder down

GAD: Fury begin to time Wilder. Pushes forward and aggressive. Lead left from Wilder. Wilder ragged, then lands big right, then another. Then Wilder down at the end of the round. Boom. Eigthteen seconds left. Wilder hangs on. Fury 10-8.

04:02 AM

Round two

Fury lands one early, he is not letting Wilder settle to his plan as much at the start of this one. Wilder spoken to for grabbing at Fury, looking to drag him into the range of the big power punch, but Fury able to get out of the way. This starting to heat up. Ref is having a busy round. Both men are grabbing at each other. Fury narrowly has the best of this one. Fury 10-9

GAD: Fury clever and evasive. Fury left hook lansing stronger punches. Wilder advancing lands big right. Challenger dangerous but rocked every time big puches land. Fury 10-9.

03:58 AM

Round one

Deontay with a hot start in the first 30 seconds, he is trying to work the body and then get the right hand over the top...... Wilder's plans seems clear: jab to body, then the overhand right.

Fury quiet in the first two minutes of this. Deontay the man doing all the business in this opening round, although Fury is backing away skilfully and those overhand rights are not landing. They are falling short of the target.

Fury lands a decent right late on, connected in the closing seconds.

Good start from Wilder. Fury looked composed though. On the basis that Wilder did most of the attacking and body shots, that's probably 10-9 to Wilder.

Gareth A Davies: "Wilder 10-9 Challenger goes for the body, good plan. Tyson Fury lands big right at the end of it."

03:57 AM

Seconds out

round one!

03:54 AM

The three judges

are all American.

No British fans here, or if there are, not visible.

Wilder making no eye contact with Fury as Tyson enters the ring. Wilder introduced to a decent rather than ecstatic reception.

Fury gets the bigger hand.

Fury is mouthing something at Fury, I cannot relay exactly what in Her Majesty's Daily Telegraph but it looked to me like an alternative word for a cat.

03:50 AM

Tyson Fury

is led onwards by a bearded fellow in heavy eye make up doing a sort of belly dancing affair. Lad with a drum next. I say. "The dosser faces obliteration," says the voice over.

Tyson is in a Gladiator outfit! He walks slowly, imposingly to the strains of AC/DC You Shook Me All Night Long.

He is taking all of the time, little boogie to the music, laughing, smiling, greeting wellwishers and fans.

03:47 AM

Deontay has turned his back on the 45 pound

tyson Fury vs deontay Wilder 3 fight live result latest boxing updates heavyweight title

Monty Python number. He is walking briskly to the ring in a red sparkly number with fur trim. Suggestion of the Father Christmas, only with angel wings. Oop! Now he's revealing a sparkly sort of Mexican Day of the Dead / Viennese masque ball masky thing. It's at once intimidating and deliciously swishy. What a singular chap.

A promo by @WWEBigE to introduce him! 🤯



This is some walkout by @BronzeBomber 💣



Watch #FuryWilder3 on BT Sport Box Office ➡️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/zuMxA5lXOK — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

03:44 AM

Really long delay now

while Deontay does... something. Fury doing some pad work with his coach, who is coming forward at him, Fury backing away, maybe something of a clue about the tactical thinking, how to throw Wilder off balance if he comes on the charge early on.

Tyson Fury warming up - Getty Images North America

03:32 AM

Ring walk coming up!

Will Deontay be dressed in his bizarre Monty Python outfit this time? The too-heavy Predator cape suit thing. That was exceptional. February 2020 to now. Long time. Too long, really. We will see if it has been too long for either or both of these very fine fighters, neither of whom has got it on since.

Slight delay while Deontay gets ready. Wonder what he has come as this time? Robocop? Margaret Thatcher?

Tyson pacing around his room.

Deontay getting some last minute advice and by the looks of it, a blessing/prayer from a large gentlemen dressed in black whom I do not recognise.

Mind games from Deontay? He's certainly keeping Tyson waiting. TF does not look phased.

Here we go!



Scenes from both dressing rooms. Some late words of wisdom for Deontay Wilder.



Walkouts are imminent.



Watch #FuryWilder3 on BT Sport Box Office ➡️ https://t.co/NWbAnrQgOT pic.twitter.com/ys7JxyXESJ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

03:28 AM

Anthems time!

First, a gloriously awful Americanised version of God Save The Queen, Danny Walton the man with the pipes.

Danny Walten - Reuters

Now a person called Brandon Brigham is warbling his way through the USA one. He was intro'd by the MC as "recording artist Brandon Brigham". That's only one up from "area man", isn't it?

03:19 AM

Tyson Fury to Steve Bunce

"I don't know why people would think I am not ready. I never have a 12 week training camp. I am 100% ready. If I'd had a weak training camp I would tell you, I have got nothing to hide.

"I have been concentrating on my own fight. I haven't spoken to Joshua. I know if me and Sugarhill trained Joshua for his next fight, he would beat Usyk. I would do it as well. I'll do it for free, I don't need the money. I wouldn't take his money.

"I need challenges to raise my game, and Wilder is the biggest challenge around. He can close the distance quicker than anyone and hit you hard."

Bunce: "It's Wilder that has to come up with something different."

Haye: "Wilder's best plan is to land his long range jab, he has got a much better jab than people give him credit for. Wilder has to do something significant from the first bell, he has that fire power."

03:15 AM

Deontay Wilder speaks on BT Sport

Pre-recorded like. "I have knocked him down before. Guys have to be careful for 12 rounds with me. I only have to be careful for 2 seconds. Even on my worst night and his best night he couldn't get me out of there. There is a difference between a knock out and someone out on his feet. The last fight ended because a weak individual in my team did not do what he was supposed to do (ie throwing in the towel). People are going to see what I can do."

03:04 AM

The expectation is that the main men

will take their ring walk at 0430 UK.

Meanwhile, we are coming to the tenth round of the Sanchez - Ajagba fight and the latter is well behind. His trainer Kay Koroma gives him some late instructions.

"You need a knock out," Koroma says. "You ain't going to knock him out walking around!" Wise words. "You gotta punch," he adds. Sadly, his man cannot quite get it, and the contest comes to rather a tame end. No question as to the winner: Sanchez victorious. He looks quite useful.

But anyway, lets strap in for the main event: coming up.

03:03 AM

Big stars

in the arena, in more ways than one: Andy Ruiz there, maybe he'll get another crack, who knows. Magic Johnson also in the house.

02:35 AM

Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez

fighting now on the undercard. Sanchez quick, from Cuba, controlling the first couple of rounds with the jab, but Ajagba connects at the start of the third. Not a lot to choose between them on the form.

Sanchez looks the more accomplished boxer to me and is starting to get into the driving seat here, from range mainly, as we get into the fifth. The crowd, it is fair to say, are finding it rather thin gruel and there are one or two boos around the quiet arena.

Fury, funnily enough, got into a bit of a to-do with Sanchez at the Canelo Alvarez fight recently.

On a similar note, Sanchez has stepped it up. Ajagba was caught then Sanchez hit him hard when he was on one knee. Ref chose to see that as his being hit on the way down rather than on the canvas. Hard to say for sure, even on the replay.

Frank Sanchez (L) and Efe Ajagba - Getty Images North America

Meanwhile, here is Gareth A Davies with his fight preview. Our boxing expert reckons that Tyson has every right to be confident...

02:14 AM

Lennox Lewis

says "Deontay is very focused, and looks very dangerous."

David Haye: "Wilder has a horrible blot on his record. He has to win by spectacular knockout. People I trust have told me that he had a damaged right arm before that fight and that he has since had surgery. Well, he has had 18 months."

Frank Warren: "Tyson is very relaxed, he is prepared. He knows that Wilder has one chance, to come at him with the right hand. We thought we were going to get Joshua but Tyson knows Wilder better now than Wilder's mum does. He knows what he has to do. He has got the beating of him boxing wise, and he showed last time that he had the better of him when they were toe to toe. I am too old to get nervous - and I am not getting in the ring!"

Tommy Fury tells Caroline Pearce on BT Sport Box Office: "Tyson is as cool as a cucumber."

02:14 AM

Evening!

Tyers here, you join us during the Tyson Fury Deontay Wilder undercard.

We are watching the end of the bout between Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki. They're both big bald lads with beards, but there's only one big bald lad with a beard in it in terms of boxing. Kownacki is getting absolutely battered here, they've had the doctor in at the end of round five but, surprisingly, the fight continues. Kownacki cannot see out of one eye, and is just walking on to shot after shot. Not too sure what's going on there. Eventually, everyone has had enough and the ref stops it. Very brave from Kownacki.

Helenius, a European champ a few years back, might be back in and around the top table, you know.

02:01 AM

Wilder looking sharp as he swaggers into T-Mobile arena

The @BronzeBomber has arrived! 💣



Deontay Wilder looking sharp as he makes his way into the T-Mobile Arena! 👌



Watch #FuryWilder3 on BT Sport Box Office ➡️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/kYCgB4lriD — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

01:40 AM

Fury tells fans from Las Vegas 'Big GK is coming!'

"Take some red bull, take some energy drinks, whatever you need. Stay awake, it's gonna be exciting," Fury says.

🚨 Two-hour warning! 🚨



A message from @Tyson_Fury if you're struggling if you're feeling the time 😅



Watch #FuryWilder3 on BT Sport Box Office ➡️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/qJ9e9Rx0mF — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

01:13 AM

Tyson Fury is in the building, looking relaxed and confident

The Gypsy King has arrived! 👑@Tyson_Fury is in the building! 🙌



Watch #FuryWilder3 on BT Sport Box Office ➡️ https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/1OYgWars4U — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

12:42 AM

Only a big punch will do to beat Tyson, says brother

There's only one way to beat Tyson, and that's with one punch to knock him out, says brother Shane. "I'm not talking stupid. You've got to hit him with one punch and knock him out or one punch buckle him and then stop him," he told Boxing Social.

11:58 PM

Big fight preview

From our man Gareth A Davies.

11:38 PM

On tonight's televised undercard

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Estaban Coceres

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Julian Williams vs Vladimir Hernandez

11:30 PM

A couple of questions ahead of Fury vs Wilder 3

Can Wilder catch Fury clean like he did in the first fight - but could not in the rematch?

Will the extra weight help or hinder either man? (Both fighters are at career heaviest weights)

What will Wilder be wearing for his ring walk?!

11:24 PM

The story so far

This is a great montage of the first two fights by BT Sport. I've still got no idea how Fury beat the count after being dropped in the 12th round of the first fight.

It's finally here 🙌@Tyson_Fury v Deontay Wilder 3. The trilogy settles all disputes once and for all!#FuryWilder3 | Now | https://t.co/SHOcb5DTQa pic.twitter.com/tqyTkdmV5q — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 9, 2021

11:19 PM

Here's what happened at Friday's weigh-in

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder trade words as both boxers weigh-in at career heaviest

11:10 PM

Inside Camp Fury

Our boxing correspondent Gareth A Davies took a tour inside the Gypsy King's training camp ahead of Fury v Wilder 3, and this piece is well worth a read.

11:00 PM

Hello and welcome

To our live coverage of the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title.

The main event in Las Vegas is due to get under way at about 4am UK time - but, as ever with these big boxing cards in Sin City, that is subject to change depending on how the undercard bouts play out.

Fingers crossed it doesn't start much later than that...fans in the UK will either have to consume plenty of caffeinated drinks or set a very early alarm.

Anyway, here's a quick recap of the how the two previous fights between this pair of heavyweight pugilists played out.

Their first bout in 2018 saw Fury twice sent to the canvas and ended up being scored a split draw. But the 'Gypsy King' totally dominated last year's rematch and boxed rings around Wilder before stopping him in the seventh round as the Alabama fighter suffered his first (and so far only) professional loss.

Ahead of their third bout, the fighters have indulged in a bit of trash talk, with Fury vowing to "butcher" his opponent at Friday's weigh-in and a "rejuvenated" Wilder aiming for "redemption".

Both men came in at the heaviest weights of their professional careers, with Fury tipping the scales at 19st 11lb and Wilder exactly 17st...seven pounds heavier than when he suffered the first loss of his 44-fight professional career in February last year. Fury is four pounds heavier from their last meeting.

A fired-up Fury said: "It means total obliteration of a dosser. Total annihilation. I'm going to put him in the Royal Infirmary after this fight, don't worry about that. I will send him home butchered."

Wilder said: "Calmness is the key to the storm. I know that when I'm not calm, my mind is cloudy and you make bad decisions. But when you're calm you can weather the storm, you're able to make great decisions.

"We have rejuvenated myself, reinvented myself, redemption is upon us and I can't wait to show the world what I'm all about. I'm reintroducing myself to the world as Deontay Wilder."

Stick with us for the next few hours and we will have all the build-up you could need, including action from the undercard and then live round-by-round updates of the big fight.