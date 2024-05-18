Fury vs. Usyk Pay-Per-View: Here’s How To Watch the Ring of Fire Boxing Livestream Online

The boxing world has a heavyweight title bouts in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18 with the headliner match between English boxers Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (34-0-1) vs. Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr “The Cat” Usyk (21-0) for the undisputed heavyweight title of the world.

Tyson vs. Usyk happens at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh with a start time of 12 p.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. The main event is scheduled to begin around 6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT. Want to watch “Ring of Fire” online? The boxing match is streamable online as a pay-per-view event for $69.99 for DAZN subscribers.

watch Fury vs. Usyk PPV on DAZN

If you’re not a subscriber, then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the PPV feed. As a DAZN subscriber, you’ll also have access to more than 100 live fights all year long, as well as fight replays, highlights and documentaries. When your free trial is done, you can cancel DAZN with a 30-day notice, or keep watching the streaming service starting at $29.99/Month — you’re essentially getting two months for the price of one month.

However, if you’d like to watch Fury vs. Usyk without a DAZN subscription, you can purchase access to the PPV fight straight up for $69.99.

As for the match itself, Fury is slightly favored to take the undisputed title — despite Usyk undefeated record. Fury even has a higher knockout rate with about 71%, compared to Usyk’s 67% KO rate. But overall, “Ring of Fire” should be a really hot one in the desert!

Fight Card, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Heavyweight: Tyson Fury (champion) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (champion) — Main Event, undisputed heavyweight championship

Cruiserweight: Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis — IBF cruiserweight title

Super Featherweight: Joe Cordina (champion) vs. Anthony Cacace — IBF super featherweight title

Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel

Heavyweight: Moses Itauma vs. Ilija Mezencev

Lightweight: Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab

Light Heavyweight: Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirawn Safar

Light Heavyweight: Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivtr

Cruiserweight: David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz

Featherweight: Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi

Taking place on Saturday, May 18, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk pay-per-view is available to stream on DAZN starting at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT with the main event at around 6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT.

Additionally, “Ring of Fire” prelims are free to watch on DAZN.

