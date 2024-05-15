Fury vs Usyk live stream: how to watch the boxing from anywhere

Tyson Fury ducks a jab.

You can watch the Fury vs Usyk live stream as a DAZN PPV in most places around the world. There are alternative streaming options in the US and UK which we detail below, while viewers in Ukraine can support their man, Usyk, on the Megogo streaming service. You can use a VPN to watch your usual stream while abroad. We have full details on all the Fury vs Usyk live stream options just below.

Fury vs Usyk live streams around the globe

What time does Fury vs Usyk start?

The main card starts at 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday, 18th May (2am AEST on Sunday in Australia). The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk ringwalks are expected at 11pm BST / 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 8am AEST (Sunday).

Fury vs Usyk preview

When Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield by unanimous decision in 1999, nobody could have imagined that a quarter of a century would pass before a fighter unified the heavyweight division again. Tyson Fury puts his WBC title on the line and Oleksandr Usyk lays down his WBA (Super), IBF and WBO belts at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, with the winner guaranteed a prime position in boxing's Hall of Fame.

If Usyk wasn't such an extraordinary talent, this would be regarded as a total mismatch. Fury, after all, holds comically large height, weight and reach advantages, and is universally considered the greatest heavyweight of his generation. He's even two years younger than his opponent.

Read on as we explain how to watch a Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream in the UK, US, Australia and even Ukraine.

Fury vs Usyk news

Fury and his entourage have been on the front foot in the lead-up to the fight, with the Gypsy King missing no opportunity to push his face into Usyk's, just in case the 6-inch height differential wasn't already obvious enough. His pugnacious father, John Fury, went further, headbutting Stanislav Stepchuk, one of the members of Usyk's crew, in a fit of rage.

The 37-year-old, however, has seen it all before. Despite being dwarfed by almost every other fighter in the division, it's the former cruiserweight who holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles. So what does he think of the size difference? With typical coolness, he's declared to DAZN that "if size matters, the king of the animals would be an elephant."

Watch a Fury vs Usyk live stream from anywhere

Most Fury vs Usyk live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and unblock your regular Fury vs Usyk live stream.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Editors Choice

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this dealVIEW DEAL ON

UK: Watch a Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream

There are three options for the Fury vs Usyk PPV in the UK and all are at the same price of £24.99. You can watch the fight through DAZN, Sky Sports Box Office or TNT Sports Box Office.

Watch Fury vs Usyk on DAZN PPV for £24.99

DAZN has the rights to the big fight and full undercard for the cost of £24.99. Live coverage starts at 5pm BST, with the Fury vs Usyk ringwalks expected at around 11pm.

Ukraine: Watch a Fury vs Usyk live stream

Fury vs Usyk is not a PPV in Ukraine – the fight is included as part of the regular subscription plans on the Megogo streaming service. All but the bottom end 'National TV' plan include the Fury vs Usyk fight.

Both the 'Light' and 'Optimal' plans have a 14-day free trial that comes in at just 1 UAH. They then go up to 99 UAH and 109 UAH per month if you choose not to cancel.

Ukrainians away from home can use a VPN to watch Fury vs Usyk via their usual Megogo account from anywhere in the world.

USA: Watch a Fury vs Usyk live stream

DAZN PPV has the rights to show the undisputed heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in the US. The cost is $69.99. The price includes full build up to the big fight, plus the televised undercard, and a one-month subscription to DAZN.

You can also watch the Fury vs Usyk live stream through ESPN+ and PPV.com in the States. The price is the same as with DAZN.

Watch Fury vs Usyk on DAZN PPV for $69.99

DAZN has the rights to the big fight and full undercard for the cost of $69.99. Live coverage starts at 12pm ET / 9am PT, with the Fury vs Usyk ringwalks expected at around 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

AUS: Watch a Fury vs Usyk live stream

As with most places around the world, you'll need a DAZN PPV for watching the Fury vs Usyk fight in Australia. The price is AU$34.99.

Watch Fury vs Usyk on DAZN PPV for AU$34.99

DAZN has the rights to the big fight and full undercard for the cost of AU$34.99. Live coverage starts at 2am AEST, with the Fury vs Usyk ringwalks expected at around 8am.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk tale of the tape

Name: Tyson Fury | Oleksandr Usyk

Nationality: British | Ukrainian

Date of Birth: 12th August 1988 | 17th January 1987

Height: 6' 9'' | 6' 3"

Reach: 85" | 78"

Total Fights: 35 | 21

Record: 34-1-0 (24 KOs) | 21-0 (14 KOs)

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk full card

Main card

Tyson Fury (c) vs Oleksandr Usyk (c); For Fury's WBC heavyweight title and Usyk's WBA (Super), IBF and WBO heavyweight titles

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis; For the vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Joe Cordina (c) vs Anthony Cacace; For Cordina's IBF super featherweight title

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel; Heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs Ilija Mezencev; Heavyweight

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Wahab; Lightweight

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirawn Safar; Light heavyweight

Daniel Lapin vs Octavio Pudivtr; Light heavyweight

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz; Cruiserweight

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi; Featherweight