Fury vs Usyk to air live on Dazn, TNT and Sky Sports

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk will air live on Dazn, TNT Sports and Sky Sports, it has been announced.

The bout, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on 17 February, will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000.

Fury, 35, will carry the WBC belt into Riyadh, while Usyk, 36, holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles. Both men are undefeated, and their historic clash will receive unprecedented coverage, with three major broadcasters set to air the action on pay-per-view.

Dazn will offer a free month’s subscription along with any pay-per-view purchase in the UK and US, with the cost set at £24.99 and the event airing worldwide on the platform. The price is set to be the same on TNT and Sky, though their coverage is expected to be accessible for UK viewers only.

